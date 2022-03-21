Vincent Neil Emerson shares “Son Of A Bitch,” announces tour with John R. Miller

Texas country singer Vincent Neil Emerson released his self-titled album last year on La Honda Records (Colter Wall), and now he returned with new single "Son Of A Bitch," a melancholic solo acoustic song that would sit as nicely next to Vincent's hometown hero Townes Van Zandt as it would next to someone like David Crosby. It comes with a music video directed by Keenan O’Reilly, and here's what Vincent told CMT about that:

The video parallels the song in many ways. They aren’t exactly the same, like a direct interpretation. Both the video and the song can stand on their own, but for the video, this is Keenan, the director’s interpretation of the song. I wanted him to have that freedom. He’s an artist, and he had a true vision. I kept thinking how cool he was about putting all this together, and I knew the video would be cool. Working with him was effortless. He really has a great eye. [...] I’d like for fans to connect with the song when they watch this video. Life is tough for everyone. And everybody has it tough in different ways. One of the aspects of my songs, in dealing with the tough parts of life, is that I want people to have hope, to understand that you deal with the difficulties and you keep going. It won’t work out how we want or imagine, but it will work out if we keep at it.

Watch below. Vincent also just announced a tour with John R. Miller, who released his debut LP Depreciated last year via Rounder Records (and gave us a track-by-track breakdown). All dates are listed below. He was also just announced for Bonnaroo's new Campground Plazas lineup.

Vincent Neil Emerson / John R. Miller -- 2022 Tour Dates

5.6 - Little Rock, AR @ White Water Taver

5.7- Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy

5.9- Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge

5.10- Fort Worth, TX @ Tulip’s

5.12- Austin, TX @ White Horse

5.13- San Antonio, TX @ The Lonesome Rose

5.14- Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5.16- Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

5.17- Mobile, AL & Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

5.19- Bowling Green, KY @ The Warehouse

5.20- Louisa, KY @ Fallsburg Summer Stage

5.21- Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

5.22- Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester Tavern

5.24- Newport, KY @ Southgate House

5.25- Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

5.26- Nashville, TN @ The Basement East