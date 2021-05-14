Vinyl For Sale: 7Seconds, Fugazi, Mastodon, Billie Joe Armstrong, Descendents, Sleater-Kinney, more

We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. This week's highlights:

DC'S DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL SOUNDTRACK

(exclusive red and yellow variants, limited to 500)

Whether you've read the DC Comics miniseries that inspired it (the sequel to 2017's Dark Nights: Metal) or not, the soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal is a worthy compilation of music. No actual death metal, but it's stacked with a killer list of contributors, including new songs from Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Rise Against, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Chino Moreno (Deftones), and more. We have two exclusive vinyl variants, red and yellow, each limited to 500 copies. Each come with a collectible character trading card and 11x22" poster. [GET THEM]

RELATED ITEMS IN THE STORE:

Deftones records and shirts

Manchester Orchestra - The Million Masks of God (pink vinyl)

Rise Against - Nowhere Generation (limited picture disc)

Denzel Curry - Unlocked

Mastodon t-shirt

--

7SECONDS - THE CREW

(exclusive, limited neon pink pressing of long-awaited reissue)

"The Crew had a direct impact on the more melodic sides of the NYC youth crew scene and the DC emocore scene, and its influence could be heard in bigger '90s/'00s bands like The Bouncing Souls, H2O, and Rise Against, and indirectly in even bigger bands like Taking Back Sunday and Fall Out Boy." Remastered from the original analog tapes by producer David Gardner, the long-awaited reissue of 7Seconds' first proper full length has also been repackaged as a gatefold and comes with a "20-page, full-color book on the oral history of the band from inception, through the making of The Crew," featuring "insights and anecdotes" from Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, BYO founders Mark and Sean Stern. There's also the option to bundle the album with a new t-shirt made for the occasion. [GET IT]

We also just stocked a bunch of Fugazi records in our always growing punk section.

--

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER - JUMP SALTY

(classic Bay Area punk supergroup (Billie Joe included) on translucent gold vinyl)

Bay Area punk supergroup Pinhead Gunpowder, featuring Aaron Cometbus (Crimpshrine, Sweet Baby, the Cometbus zine, etc), Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Jason White (live member of Green Day and in other GD side projects, plus Monsula, The Influents, etc), Bill Schneider (Monsula, The Influents), and previously the late Sarah Kirsch (Fuel, Fifteen, etc), are reissuing their entire catalog on vinyl in five phases via 1-2-3-4 Go! Records. From the first phase, here's Jump Salty, featuring their first songs, and pressed to limited translucent gold vinyl. [GET IT]

--

DESCENDENTS - 9TH & WALNUT

(just-announced LP pressed to limited green vinyl)

Descendents revisit their early years on 9th & Walnet, their first album in five years. They started writing it in 2002 and finished during the pandemic, and it includes their debut songs "Ride the Wild" and "It's a Hectic World," along with other songs written during their earliest days, from 1977-1980. We have it on limited opaque green vinyl. [GET IT]

You can also grab an 'Everything Sucks' t-shirt

--

SLEATER KINNEY RECORDS

(one of the great American rock band's discography on vinyl, including their just-announced new album)

One of the great American rock bands, every album in Sleater-Kinney's discography is a must-own, and we have quite a few of them available on vinyl, including their just announced tenth album, Path of Wellness, the first one they produced themselves. Pick that up, and fill in what you're missing from the rest of your collection while you're at it -- we have their self-titled LP, Call The Doctor, Dig Me Out, Hot Rock, and The Center Won't Hold. [GET THEM]

--

ANDREW W.K. - GOD IS PARTYING

(the party god's new album, on our exclusive audiophile-quality 180g clear vinyl, limited to 300 copies)

Still the #1-most-likely-to-be-partying, Andrew W.K. is back with a new album, God is Partying. The songs we've heard from it so far, "I'm in Heaven" and "Babalon," are just as big and over-the-top as you'd expect from him, and with a metal vibe. We have an exclusive pressing of the album for pre-order, limited to just 300 copies on audiophile-quality 180g clear vinyl, and each comes with a poster. [GET IT]

ALSO AVAILABLE: Andrew W.K. Throbblehead figures

--

GUNS N' ROSES - APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION

(audiophile 2LP edition of this classic)

Guns N' Roses' debut studio album needs no introduction, and it's available here in an ultimate audiophile edition, expanded to 2LP and pressed to 180g vinyl edition, remastered from the original analog tapes, with the vinyl cut from 192kHz 24-bit remastered high-resolution audio. It's presented in a limited edition foil art slipcase, with a hologroove hologram of the GNR logo on side 4. [GET IT]

--

MORE ANTICPATED PRE-ORDERS JAPANESE BREAKFAST - JUBILEE: limited clear with yellow swirl vinyl. THE SHINS - OH, INVERTED WORLD: 20th anniversary remaster in "Limited Loser Edition" light blue with white marble vinyl. JEFF ROSENSTOCK - SKA DREAM: white vinyl. RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION: limited edition picture disc. MR. BUNGLE - THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME: CD and Blu-ray of their recent awesome livestream. BILLIE EILISH - HAPPIER THAN EVER: 2LP vinyl. WOLF ALICE - BLUE WEEKEND: limited transparent green vinyl (US exclusive). MY MORNING JACKET - IT STILL MOVES & EVIL URGES: golden smoke and cream with black blob vinyl represses.

--

MORE EXCLUSIVE VARIANTS DANCE GAVIN DANCE - TREE CITY SESSIONS 2: orange with purple, yellow and orange splatter 2LP vinyl. THE OBSESSED - THE CHURCH WITHIN: doom classic exclusively reissued on 2LP blue vinyl with black smoke. HAKEN - AFFINITY: exclusive reissue, limited copies left. SATYRICON - DARK MEDIEVAL TIMES & THE SHADOWTHRONE: their first two albums, reissued on limited colored vinyl. SERJ TANKIAN - ELASTICITY: the System of a Down frontman's new EP on limited white vinyl. IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - ALPHAVILLE: 2020's best jazzy black metal on white 2xLP. AT THE GATES - THE NIGHTMARE OF BEING: ultra-clear 180g vinyl, limited to 300 copies. ASPHYX - NECROCEROS: 2021 album on white vinyl. AMENRA - DE DOORN: limited transparent gold 2LP. WAVVES - HIDEAWAY: limited "flume" vinyl, almost sold out!

EXCITING DEATH METAL

Tomb Mold - Manor of Infinite Forms (orange vinyl)

Vastum - Patricidal Lust (Silver/Black Vinyl)

Horrendous - Ecydsis

Frozen Soul

ALSO:

2PAC

Fugazi

Beastie Boys

Tool - Opiate 12" EP

The National records

Pavement records

Sufjan Stevens records

NOFX - Longest Line

Jeff Rosenstock records

Sugar - Copper Blue

We Are the Union's new LP on black & pink vinyl

My Bloody Valentine - m b v

Slowdive records

...and MUCH MORE in the BV Shop.