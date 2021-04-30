Vinyl for Sale: Black Sabbath, Billie Eilish, Bad Brains, Beastie Boys, BSS, The National, more

We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. This week's highlights:

BLACK SABBATH - PARANOID SUPER DELUXE EDITION

(the motherlode: a 5LP, super deluxe box set edition of their classic second album with tons of extras)

This box set is a beast, including over 5 LPs, the original edition of Black Sabbath's classic 1970 album Paranoid, a rare 1974 Quad Mix of the album folded down to stereo, and two 1970 concerts from Montreux and Brussels (pressed to vinyl for the first time). There's also a hardbound book featuring interviews with all four band members, rare photos, memorabilia, a poster, and a replica of a book sold during the album's original tour. [GET IT]

--

BILLIE EILISH - HAPPIER THAN EVER

(pre-order of just-announced new album)

After much teasing, Billie Eilish finally announced the followup to her massive debut album. It features her already-beloved 2020 singles "Therefore I Am" and "My Future," as well as the just-released "Your Power," all three of which capture the same magic that made her debut album an instant classic. [GET IT]

--

HEALTH - DISCO4

(new exclusive pressing on limited red splatter vinyl)

HEALTH have been releasing collaborative songs with artists across multiple genres since 2017, including 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA, Full of Hell, Xiu Xiu, Perturbator, Youth Code, and more. They collected the songs -- along with some new ones -- into an album in 2020, and now it's getting a new, limited edition repress, on red with red splatter vinyl. [GET IT]

--

CIRCLE JERKS - GROUP SEX

(deluxe edition of the punk classic on splatter vinyl, with lots of extras)

Circle Jerks' debut album, Group Sex, is a classic of early LA punk -- loud, fast and messy in all the right ways, and is slammed with great songs like 'Deny Everything,' 'Operation,' 'Live Fast Die Young' and more." This deluxe, 40th anniversary edition, pressed to splatter vinyl, includes a remastered version of the original album, five additional songs recorded at a 1980 rehearsal, a 20-page booklet featuring rare and unreleased photos, flyers, and "behind the scene stories" by Tony Hawk, Mike Patton, Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye, Lars Frederiksen, Mike Ness, Brett Gurewitz, and more. Pre-orders also come with a hand-numbered 24-page fanzine, a reproduction of the one the band printed in 1980 before the album was released. Our black & pink variant is sold out, but we managed to get some of this limited splatter variant [GET IT]

--

THE NATIONAL RECORDS

(remastered reissues of their earliest releases, plus a more recent LP)

To celebrate twenty years since their self-titled debut album, The National reissued it, along with two of their other early releases, 2003's Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and 2004's Cherry Tree EP. All three were remastered at Abbey Road Studios, and they're all well worth your time. Also in the store is their sixth album, 2013's Trouble Will Find Me, another incredible solid entry in their catalog. [GET THEM]

--

PAVEMENT RECORDS

(vinyl from the indie rock legends)

We're still waiting on another tour from the indie rock greats (maybe in 2022?) but in the meantime we have their 1994 sophomore LP Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain on LP, as well as their career-spanning compilation, Quarantine the Past: The Best of Pavement. That one was first pressed in time with their 2010 reunion tour, and serves as a good intro to what they're all about, and a solid listening experience on its own [GET THEM]

--

AT THE GATES - THE NIGHTMARE OF BEING

(our just-announced exclusive variant, limited to 300 copies, of their anticipated new LP)

Swedish death metal pioneers At The Gates are releasing the third album of their reunion era, their seventh overall, The Nightmare of Being. Vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant describes it as "very dark," saying, "It still sounds like At The Gates, 100 percent. It is just more of everything." Our exclusive pressing is on audiophile-quality 180g ultra clear vinyl, and limited to just 300 copies, so don't wait to get yours. [GET IT]

--

BAD BRAINS - INTO THE FUTURE

(new colored vinyl pressing, new alternate Shepard Fairey art too)

Bad Brains' most recent LP, Into the Future, features their classic lineup of H.R., Darryl Jenifer, Dr. Know, and Earl Hudson, and was dedicated to late Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch. Shepard Fairey designed the original cover art, and he also designed this new alternate art, which matches the red, yellow, and green vinyl pressing. [GET IT]

--

MORE ANTICPATED PRE-ORDERS WOLF ALICE - BLUE WEEKEND: limited edition transparent green 140g vinyl (U.S. exclusive). JAPANESE BREAKFAST - JUBILEE: limited clear with yellow swirl vinyl. THE SHINS - OH, INVERTED WORLD: 20th anniversary remaster in "Limited Loser Edition" light blue with white marble vinyl. FIDDLEHEAD - BETWEEN THE RICHNESS: blue and white galaxy swirl vinyl. JEFF ROSENSTOCK - SKA DREAM: white vinyl. RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION: limited edition picture disc. MR. BUNGLE - THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME: CD and Blu-ray of their recent awesome livestream.

--

MORE EXCLUSIVE VARIANTS DANCE GAVIN DANCE - TREE CITY SESSIONS 2: orange with purple, yellow and orange splatter 2LP vinyl. THE OBSESSED - THE CHURCH WITHIN: doom classic exclusively reissued on 2LP blue vinyl with black smoke. HAKEN - AFFINITY: exclusive reissue, limited copies left. SATYRICON - DARK MEDIEVAL TIMES & THE SHADOWTHRONE: their first two albums, reissued on limited colored vinyl. SERJ TANKIAN - ELASTICITY: the System of a Down frontman's new EP on limited white vinyl. COCK SPARRER - SHOCK TROOPS: the 1982 classic on limited gold inside ultra clear and swamp green with red, gold and white splatter vinyl. IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - ALPHAVILLE: 2020's best jazzy black metal on white 2xLP. JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - LOCAL VALLEY: his anticipated first album in six years, on limited red vinyl (almost sold out!)

