Vinyl for Sale: Nirvana, Adolescents, Gorilla Biscuits, Jeff Rosenstock, hip hop classics, Puscifer, more

NIRVANA - BLEACH (regular & deluxe)

(timeless debut in single & deluxe 2LP formats)

Nirvana's essential, classic Sub Pop debut in both single LP and deluxe 2LP editions. Both have the remastered album, but the deluxe edition also includes a previously unreleased live recording of the band's February 9th, 1990 show at the Pine Street Theatre in Portland, Oregon, as well as a 16-page booklet with previously unseen candid photos and special packaging. [GET 'EM]

GORILLA BISCUITS - START TODAY

(new reissue on red vinyl)

One of the most influential hardcore records ever, Gorilla Biscuits' 1989 album, their second and last, hits fast and hard, and never lets up. Just released on red vinyl, we're really excited to be selling this. [GET IT]

We also just got Youth of Today's Break Down The Walls on blue.

'SKA DREAM' & OTHER JEFF ROSENSTOCK RECORDS

(colored LPs from throughout his discography)

No joke, Ska Dream, Jeff Rosenstock's new, re-recorded ska version of his excellent 2020 album No Dream is here on white vinyl (you'll have to visualize a checkerboard) and full of special guests and tributes to The Suicide Machines and The Specials. Fill out your Jeff collection with No Dream on seafoam vinyl, 2018's great Post on light blue vinyl, Antarctigo Vespucci's (his project with Chris Farren) second album Love in the Time of E-Mail on red starburst vinyl, and The Arrogant Sons of Bitches' (more ska!) final album Three Cheers for Disappointment on red vinyl. [GET THEM]

WE ARE THE UNION - ORDINARY LIFE

(BV exclusive, purple vinyl limited to 100)

We Are The Union announced the follow-up to 2018's excellent Self-Care. Ordinary Life tells the story of lead vocalist Reade Wolcott coming out as a trans woman, and the first single is some of the most refreshing, instantly satisfying, and purposeful ska-punk you'll hear in 2021. Our just-announced, exclusive, transparent purple pressing is limited to 100 pieces, so don't sleep. [GET IT]

RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION

(new album pre-order on limited edition picture disc)

If you missed our exclusive inky black on clear variant of Rise Against's recently-announced ninth album, we also now have it on pre-order as a limited-to-2000 edition picture disc. [GET IT]

ADOLESCENTS (s/t, 7" & 10" too)

(one of the best and unique punk bands of all time)

From our look back at Adolescents at 40: "As trail-blazing as the album is, it still feels like a no-frills punk record. Half the band may have wanted to be Black Sabbath, but the half that was trying to be "middle-class punk" won out when it came to the production... Adolescents' debut sounds like a raw, tinny, early punk record in the best possible way. It's so unshowy that you almost miss how innovative the songs are." Get it on vinyl, along with their 1981 EP Welcome to Reality on 7" and 10" vinyl to complete the set. [GET THEM]

MR BUNGLE - THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME

(new CD & Blu-Ray set)

A new and improved Mr. Bungle returned in 2020 with a re-recording of their 1986, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, with Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) as new members of the band. They celebrated with a genuinely great, guest-filled livestream, "The Night They Came Home," and now you can own it on Blu-ray and CD (not vinyl). [GET IT]

DENZEL CURRY - UNLOCKED

(one of many great rap albums just added to the shop)

We quickly sold out of the limited marbled zenith grey pressing of Denzel Curry's 2016 album Imperial, but you can still pick up a copy of 2020's UNLOCKED. As we wrote in our new Denzel album guide: From the Matt Doo homage of the album artwork to the voiceovers, references, cadences, and production, UNLOCKED feels like a love letter to the era of Def Jux-dominated alternative rap, but in a fresh, modern way that only Denzel and Kenny could do. It's the opposite of the fame-elevating ZUU; it feels like a gift to the weirdos who still love Denzel's underground days, without sounding like anything he'd ever made before. [GET IT]

