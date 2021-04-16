Vinyl for Sale: The Shins, Sufjan, AFI, José González, Quicksand, Motorhead, Ozzy, more

We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. This week's highlights:

THE SHINS - OH INVERTED WORLD 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

(a fully remastered, "Limited Loser Edition" of the indie classic)

The Shins' 2001 debut, Garden State's life-changing "New Slang" included, is a genuine indie classic, and its 20th anniversary is an occasion worth celebrating. This "Limited Loser Edition" includes the fully remastered album, pressed to light blue and white marble vinyl, with a die-cut jacket (the original album art colors have been inverted) and new booklet featuring vintage photos, handwritten lyrics, liner notes, and more. [GET IT]

--

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - LOCAL VALLEY

(just announced new album -- BV exclusive pressing)

José González calls his anticipated first album in six years "a natural continuation of the styles I’ve been adding through the years both solo and with Junip," and the songs we've heard from it so far, "El Invento" and "Visions," are gorgeous. Available exclusively in our shop is this 140g red vinyl pressing, limited to just 500 copies. [GET IT]

--

AFI - ALL HALLOWS EP

(a classic on orange vinyl)

Originally released in 1999, this special 2014 edition of AFI's classic All Hallows EP is pressed to orange vinyl to commemorate its 15th anniversary. It goes without saying that that the color fits perfectly with the album art, and cover of Misfits' "Halloween" that's featured, along with three other songs. [GET IT]

--

SUFJAN STEVENS RECORDS

(four essentials from throughout his discography)

All four of these Sufjan Stevens albums must-haves. There are the two entries in his abbreviated "50 states project," Michigan and Illinois, each rich with history and depth; the haunting folk of Seven Swans; & Carrie & Lowell, a modern masterpiece & harrowing account of loss. [GET EM]

--

FIDDLEHEAD - BETWEEN THE RICHNESS

(anticipated sophomore album, pressed to blue and white galaxy swirl vinyl)

Have Heart/Basement-related post-hardcore band Fiddlehead's second album is shaping up to be a good one. We called the most recent single, "Heart to Heart," "a darker, more atmospheric, more shapeshifting song that recalls the arty side of mid '90s post-hardcore," continuing that when vocalist Pat Flynn "brings his voice to a throat-shredding scream on the coda, it really feels like it's coming straight from the heart." [GET IT]

--

QUICKSAND - INTERIORS

(two colored variants of their long-awaited return)

Quicksand are again up to something, but in 2017 they unleashed their first batch of new songs since 1995 into the world, and they rip. We wrote, "Interiors may come 22 years after 1995's Manic Compression, but as far as its thunderous riffs and Walter's soaring vocals go, it sounds mostly like it also could've been that album's followup in 1997. That's not a bad thing at all, especially with the large amount of active bands that take clear influence from Quicksand -- from still-popular acts like Thursday, Glassjaw, and Deftones (the latter of which have counted Quicksand's Sergio Vega as a member since 2009) to newer acts like Title Fight, Balance & Composure, and Superheaven. And there is a modern touch. It was co-produced by Will Yip (who frequently works with Title Fight, Balance & Composure, and Superheaven, and who previously collaborated with Walter Schreifels on Title Fight's 2011 album Shed), and Yip manages to put a contemporary twist on Quicksand's sound without changing any of their signature traits." We have two different colored vinyl variants: orange and clear with black smoke. [GET THEM]

--

MOTÖRHEAD - MOTÖRHEAD

(the loudest band on earth's debut, in a limited white pressing)

Go back to where it all started for Motörhead at Chiswick Records with this limited white pressing of their 1977 debut. A special 40th anniversary edition, it features a silver logo and illustrated inner sleeve. [GET IT]

And check out our full selection of MOTÖRHEAD vinyl & merch.

MORE CLASSIC METAL RECORDS IN STOCK:

AC/DC - Back In Black & Highway to Hell

Exodus LPs (colored variants included)

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Distruction & Use Your Illusion 1

Iron Maiden - Number of the Beast & self-titled

Judas Priest - Screaming for Vengeance & British Steel

KISS - Destroyer

Metallica LPs

Motörhead - Ace of Spades

Ozzy Osbourne LPs (picture discs included)

Rainbow - Rainbow Rising

Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe

Slayer - Show No Mercy & Hell Awaits (colored vinyl)

--

MORE ANTICPATED PRE-ORDERS MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - THE MILLION MASKS OF GOD: transparent light blue vinyl. WOLF ALICE - BLUE WEEKEND: limited edition transparent green 140g vinyl (U.S. exclusive). JAPANESE BREAKFAST - JUBILEE: limited clear with yellow swirl vinyl. RED FANG - ARROWS: limited neon yellow with heavy magenta splatter vinyl.

--

CRUMBSUCKERS - LIFE OF DREAMS

(exclusive reissue on clear vinyl with colored splatter)

Long Island crossover thrashers Crumbsuckers celebrated their 35th anniversary this year and reissuing their classic 1986 debut, Life of Dreams. Our exclusive variant is pressed on transparent vinyl with apple red and emerald green splatter and limited to 300 copies. [GET IT]

MORE EXCLUSIVE VARIANTS DANCE GAVIN DANCE - TREE CITY SESSIONS 2: orange with purple, yellow and orange splatter 2LP vinyl. THE OBSESSED - THE CHURCH WITHIN: doom classic exclusively reissued on 2LP blue vinyl with black smoke. HAKEN - AFFINITY: exclusive reissue, limited copies left. SATYRICON - DARK MEDIEVAL TIMES & THE SHADOWTHRONE: their first two albums, reissued on limited colored vinyl. SERJ TANKIAN - ELASTICITY: the System of a Down frontman's new EP on limited white vinyl. COCK SPARRER - SHOCK TROOPS: the 1982 classic on limited gold inside ultra clear and swamp green with red, gold and white splatter vinyl. IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - ALPHAVILLE: 2020's best jazzy black metal on white 2xLP.

And much more in the BV Shop.