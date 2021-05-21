Vinyl For Sale: Thou, Darkthrone, Social Distortion, Fiddlehead, Dream Theater, Angel Olsen & more
We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. This week's highlights:
A CERTAIN RATIO - ACR:EPR(our exclusive amber pressing of new EP, limited to 250)
Manchester indie dance legends A Certain Ratio are releasing three themed EPs for Mute Records, and we have an exclusive transparent amber pressing of the third, whose theme is "anything goes" and whose four tracks blend acid house, funk, disco, dub and more as only A Certain Ratio can. Our transparent amber variant is limited to only 250 copies. [GET IT]
DARKTHRONE - ETERNAL HAILS(oxblood variant of new LP, only available in our stores in U.S,)
Legendary Norwegian black metal duo Darkthrone's new album, Eternal Hails, is due out in June, and Fenriz describes it as "Five heavy dinosaurs looking in wonder and bewilderment at the stars." We have a limited oxblood pressing that you won't find anywhere else in North America. [GET IT]
EMMA RUTH RUNDLE & THOU - THE HELM OF SORROW'(limited silver vinyl, 2021 collaborative 12" EP)
The Helm of Sorrow is the companion EP to Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou's 2020 collaborative LP, May Our Chambers Be Full. It was recorded during the same 2019 sessions that yielded the album, and it includes the project's cover of The Cranberries' "Hollywood." The vinyl has finally arrived, and we've got the limited silver edition. [GET IT]
TIMES OF GRACE - SONGS OF LOSS AND SEPARATION(new LP from Killswitch members on white vinyl w/ signed litho)
Times of Grace, the post-metal side project of Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, have announced their second-ever album and first in ten years. We've got a limited edition white vinyl variant, which includes a signed 11x17 heavyweight lithograph. [GET IT]
DREAM THEATER - IMAGES & WORDS, LIVE IN JAPAN(limited to 300 exclusive on blue vinyl w/ CD)
Prog-metal titans, Dream Theater, are giving their beloved Ytsejam Records bootleg collection its proper physical due with a new series dubbed The Lost Not Forgotten Archives. The first release in this smattering of live shows, demos and rarities is a full performance of their lauded 1992 album, Images & Words, which was professionally recorded during a live show at Japan’s Budokan venue in September 2017. [GET IT]
JUDGE - BRINGIN' IT DOWN(a hardcore classic on translucent green vinyl)
NYHC legends Judge need no introduction, and this pressing of their classic album Bringin' It Down is on translucent green vinyl. [GET IT]
ALSO:
Gorilla Biscuits - Start Today (red vinyl)
New York City Hardcore - The Way It Is (yellow vinyl)
Minor Threat - Salad Days
Take Offense - Keep An Eye Out
Freedom - USA Hardcore (green marble vinyl)
Youth of Today - Break Down The Walls (blue vinyl)
MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - THE MILLION MASKS OF GOD(limited pink smoke pressing of new album)
We already sold out of our exclusive sea blue and limited light blue pressings of Manchester Orchestra's new album, so here's another variant, on limited pink smoke vinyl. About The Million Masks of God, we wrote, "like a good film, it's a multi-faceted piece of work that strings together various moods and ideas. It can be soft and pretty, or loud and soaring; some parts are earthy and acoustic, and others rely on electronics and sound manipulation. It incorporates elements of folk songs and big sludgy rock songs and glitch pop and more, and it strings everything together in a seamless, genre-fluid way." [GET IT]
FIDDLEHEAD - BETWEEN THE RICHNESS(new LP by post-hardcore supergroup on purple & white vinyl)
As the story goes, Fiddlehead -- the post-hardcore band with members of Have Heart and Basement -- didn't initially intend to make a second record, but they did, and it's become one of the most anticipated post-hardcore albums of 2021 so far. [GET IT]
WE ARE THE UNION - ORDINARY LIFE(limited pink and black pressing of their new LP, limited to 200)
We Are The Union's new album tells the story of lead vocalist Reade Wolcott coming out as a trans woman, and we're loving the singles so far, most recently ska-tinged emo-punk song "Make It Easy," which we call "equal parts catchy and innovative." After selling through our exclusive purple variant, we have another limited variant of the album for pre-order, on half neon pink, half black vinyl. [GET IT]
SOCIAL DISTORTION RECORDS(their classic debut and early singles, on vinyl)
We call Mommy's Little Monster "a punk record that gracefully balanced raw power and melody and that was so clearly ahead of its time it's almost hard to believe how old it actually is." It, along with Mainliner, a collection of Social D's early singles, are available on vinyl in our shop [GET THEM]
MARTIN GORE - THE THIRD CHIMPANZEE(azure blue pressing, with cover art painted by real monkey)
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore just announced a remix album of The Third Chimpanzee, so we wanted to remind you that we have the EP of very cool, primate-themed instrumentals on limited edition, azure blue vinyl. It's packaged in a debossed sleeve with an art print painted by very talented capuchin monkey Pockets Warhol. Suitable for framing! [GET IT]
SHARON VAN ETTEN & ANGEL OLSEN RECORDS(because we're obsessed with their new collaborative single)
If you're anything like us, you fell in love with Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen's glorious new collaborative single, "Like I Used To," as soon as you heard it. If you're looking to fill our your collection of both artists' vinyl, we have Angel's My Woman and Whole New Mess (the latter on clear smoke translucent vinyl) and Sharon's Remind Me Tomorrow and Tramp in stock right now. [GET SHARON ALBUMS] [AND ANGEL ALBUMS]