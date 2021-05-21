Vinyl For Sale: Thou, Darkthrone, Social Distortion, Fiddlehead, Dream Theater, Angel Olsen & more

We already sold out of our exclusive sea blue and limited light blue pressings of Manchester Orchestra's new album, so here's another variant, on limited pink smoke vinyl. About The Million Masks of God, we wrote, "like a good film, it's a multi-faceted piece of work that strings together various moods and ideas. It can be soft and pretty, or loud and soaring; some parts are earthy and acoustic, and others rely on electronics and sound manipulation. It incorporates elements of folk songs and big sludgy rock songs and glitch pop and more, and it strings everything together in a seamless, genre-fluid way." [GET IT]