Vinyl for Sale: Tool, My Morning Jacket, Wavves, Alice in Chains, NIN, Descendents, Gulch, more

We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. This week's highlights:

-

WAVVES - HIDEAWAY

(almost sold out, exclusive pink/purple "flume" vinyl)

Wavves are back on Fat Possum for Hideaway, their first album since 2017's You're Welcome, and the first two singles -- psychedelic folk-pop song "Sinking Feeling" and the more traditionally Wavves-y Help Is On The Way" -- are promising. We have an exclusive vinyl variant of the album, pressed to pink/purple "flume" vinyl and limited to just 300 copies. [GET IT]

--

AMENRA - DE DOORN

(just-announced exclusive, limited variant on gold vinyl)

Amenra's anticipated Relapse debut De Doorn will arrive June 25, and we're excited to reveal that we've got the record on limited-to-573 translucent gold (aka "beer") colored vinyl in our store. These are almost gone. Pre-order yours while they last. [GET IT]

--

MY MORNING JACKET - IT STILL MOVES & EVIL URGES

(gorgeous vinyl repressings in golden smoke and cream with black blob vinyl)

My Morning Jacket's third album, 2003's It Still Moves, and their fifth album, 2008's Evil Urges, are getting gorgeous vinyl represses, to "golden smoke" and "cream with black blob" vinyl, respectively. Both are housed in premium gatefold jackets, It Still Moves has also been remixed and remastered. [GET THEM]

--

SUNAMI/GULCH - SPLIT 7"

(a couple of ragers each from two of the best hardcore bands around)

Two of the best hardcore bands around, Gulch and Sunami (who share members), recently released this split via Triple B Records, with two ragers from each band. Like on their excellent 2020 album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress, Gulch offer up evil metallic riffage, drums that speed by with a peppy punk hop, and screams that sound like vocalist Elliot Morrow is gargling lava. Sunami continue down the path of last year's self-titled EP with a more traditional hardcore bark and thick, bludgeoning, metallic hardcore riffs. Sunami's half serves as a teaser of their upcoming debut LP, which is due out on Triple B this year. [GET IT]

--

HAVE HEART - WHAT COUNTS

(an expanded, remastered edition of their 2004 EP, on white vinyl)

Have Heart made hardcore history when they briefly reunited in 2019 and drew one of the largest crowds that this community has ever seen. These days, vocalist Pat Flynn and drummer Shawn Costa are more focused on their newer band Fiddlehead (whose anticipated new album is on the way), but you can add some Have Heart history to your collection with Triple B Records' expanded, remastered edition of 2004's What Counts on white 12" vinyl. It includes the four songs from the original 7" plus the initially-CD-only bonus tracks "Dig Somewhere Else" and "Reinforced" (Outspoken cover). [GET IT]

--

WOLF ALICE - BLUE WEEKEND

(limited transparent green vinyl -- US exclusive!)

The release date of Wolf Alice's anticipated third album, Blue Weekend, has been moved up to June 4. We have it for pre-order on limited edition, transparent green vinyl -- a North American store exclusive of the cool green variant (no need to pay overseas shipping within the US). [GET IT]

--

TOOL - OPIATE

(the most straightforward rock release of their career)

We wrote, "listening to Opiate now, knowing what Tool turned into, is an entirely new experience of its own. You're hearing the familiar sounds of a larger-than-life band, but in a very modest, life-sized way. It can be chill-inducing." Held dear by longtime fans, the seeds of something special were planted with this EP, which is a rare Tool record available on vinyl right now. [GET IT]

--

MORE ANTICPATED PRE-ORDERS JAPANESE BREAKFAST - JUBILEE: limited clear with yellow swirl vinyl. THE SHINS - OH, INVERTED WORLD: 20th anniversary remaster in "Limited Loser Edition" light blue with white marble vinyl. JEFF ROSENSTOCK - SKA DREAM: white vinyl. RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION: limited edition picture disc. MR. BUNGLE - THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME: CD and Blu-ray of their recent awesome livestream. BILLIE EILISH - HAPPIER THAN EVER: 2LP vinyl.

--

MORE EXCLUSIVE VARIANTS DANCE GAVIN DANCE - TREE CITY SESSIONS 2: orange with purple, yellow and orange splatter 2LP vinyl. THE OBSESSED - THE CHURCH WITHIN: doom classic exclusively reissued on 2LP blue vinyl with black smoke. HAKEN - AFFINITY: exclusive reissue, limited copies left. SATYRICON - DARK MEDIEVAL TIMES & THE SHADOWTHRONE: their first two albums, reissued on limited colored vinyl. SERJ TANKIAN - ELASTICITY: the System of a Down frontman's new EP on limited white vinyl. IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - ALPHAVILLE: 2020's best jazzy black metal on white 2xLP. HEALTH - DISCO4: limited translucent red with red splatter vinyl. AT THE GATES - THE NIGHTMARE OF BEING: ultra-clear 180g vinyl, limited to 300 copies. ASPHYX - NECROCEROS: 2021 album on white vinyl.

ALSO:

NIN

Alice in Chains - Facelift (2LP, remastered 30th anniversary edition)

Nirvana - Nevermind & Bleach

Soundgarden - Screaming Life/Fopp

Pearl Jam - Ten & Vitalogy

Green River - Come On Down

Eyehategod - Eyehategod (splattered vinyl)

Iggy Pop - New Values (180g orange vinyl, limited anniversary edition)

Mission of Burma - Forget

Descendents - Everything Sucks

The National records

Pavement records

Waxahatchee records

Gorilla Biscuits - Start Today (red vinyl)

The Living - 1982 (t-shirt & white vinyl bundle)

My Bloody Valentine - m b v

Godspeed You! Black Emperor vinyl

...and MORE.