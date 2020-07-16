vinyl Nick Cave figure with a glowing red right hand is being released

Funko has a whole collection of music-related Pop figures, including vinyl renditions of Slayer, Motörhead, Willie Nelson, The Notorious B.I.G., Marilyn Manson, Iggy Pop, Johnny Cash, and Morrissey, to name just a few, but of course, they aren't the only toy-makers in town. Los Angeles artist Plasticgod has been creating designer vinyl toys, pop art, and more for over 20 years, including the official Nick Cave figures, which have come out in a variety of limited editions, including ones based on "Loverman," "Ship Song," "Into My Arms," "Tupelo," and "Babe, You Turn Me On."

If you've missed those, or want to expand your collection, there's a new release on its way. Plasticgod's lastest vinyl Nick Cave is based on "Red Right Hand," complete with a glow-in-the-dark red hand. It's 6" tall, and limited to 500 pieces, which go on sale starting Friday, July 24.

photo via Plasticgod

The figure's release is part of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which is having an "At Home" edition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It runs from July 22 through July 26.

Meanwhile, Nick's solo piano performance film, Idiot Prayer, airs on July 23 at 10 PM ET.