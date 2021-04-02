Vinyl On Sale: Godspeed!, My Bloody Valentine, Wolf Alice, Gang of Four, Mr Bungle, Motorhead, more

We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. You can shop our store any time for all this and more, too. This week's highlights:

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR - G_D'S PEE AT STATE'S END!

(new album from the post-rock titans -- out today!)

If you're waiting for them to run out of steam, don't hold your breath. The four songs on this album -- two gargantuan 20-minute-ers and two six-ish minute ambient pieces -- are just as towering, gorgeous, unique, and powerful as anything Godspeed put out in the late '90s and early 2000s.

MY BLOODY VALENTINE - m b v (DELUXE EDITION)

(Back in print and on pre-order in our store!)

Which was the bigger shock -- that noted noise perfectionist Kevin Shields actually said "I'm done" and released the first My Bloody Valentine album in 22 years, or that he still had the power to blow minds. (Eardrums, we never had a doubt.) Many, many other groups have cribbed from Loveless and Isn't Anything, but nobody else does it quite like this. Beautiful, crushing, and innovative, m b v proves some things are actually worth the wait. This new Deluxe Edition is fully analogue cut and pressed on heavyweight vinyl, and comes in a deluxe gatefold tip-on and board-mounted sleeve with a set of five card artwork prints.

SLAYER - HELL AWAITS

(Slayer's sophomore album on limited orange vinyl)

Slayer got seriously sinister on their sophomore album, Hell Awaits, a classic that you can now get on limited orange vinyl, to go with the limited red pressing of their debut, Show No Mercy.

MOTORHEAD - OVERKILL (40th Anniversary Edition)

(Classic 2nd album with lots of extras!)

Ace of Spades might be Motörhead's best known album, but the one that came before might be their best. Their second album, Overkill, includes such bone-ratting, full-throttle, barnburner classics as "Stay Clean," "No Class," and the unstoppable title track. For this 40th anniversary set, the original album has been half-speed mastered from the original tapes and pressed onto 180 gram vinyl along with a previously unreleased 1979 concert, and a 40-page book including interviews with the band & never before seen photos.

GANG OF FOUR - '77-81' BOX

(Out now, fantastic package. ESSENTIAL)

For a lot of people Gang of Four are the sound of post-punk. A driving anger-fueled energy, mixed with a little funk, a little disco, a little dub and those guitars that only seemed to be described as "angular." There were a lot of bands from the late-'70s and early-'80s who fit that bill but Gang of Four were among the first and definitely one of the best, especially when we're talking about the fearsome original lineup of guitarist Andy Gill (RIP), singer Jon King, bassist Dave Allen and drummer Hugo Burnham. Almost all of the classic lineup's recorded works are in this new box set, including the indispensable Entertainment! and Solid Gold, the singles that ended up on the Yellow and Another Day Another Dollar EPs, plus a fantastic live album, a cassette packed with demos, a gorgeous 100-page book, and a couple of buttons/badges to boot.

MR. BUNGLE - THE RAGING WRATH OF THE EASTER BUNNY DEMO

(Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Scott Ian... 2LP red pressing of this ferocious comeback!)

Mike Patton's new and improved Mr. Bungle, resurrected after over 20 years, re-recorded their 1986 demo, and as we write in our review, "This album finally gives these songs the proper treatment they've always deserved, and the members sound as inspired as ever on these recordings. Easter Bunny is just a great punk/thrash/crossover record, period."

Also check out our full selection of Faith No More, Dead Cross, Nevermen, Tomahawk and other Mike Patton projects.

METALLICA - RIDE THE LIGHTNING

(How do you not own this already?)

A thrash metal classic, Metallica's 1984 sophomore album has been digitally remastered and pressed to audiophile-quality 180G vinyl to rip up your speakers.

WOLF ALICE - BLUE WEEKEND

(limited transparent green vinyl -- US exclusive!)

Wolf Alice's anticipated third album is due out in June, and we have it for pre-order on limited edition, transparent green vinyl -- a North American store exclusive on the cool green variant (no need to pay overseas shipping within the US)

