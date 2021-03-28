Vinyl On Sale: Phoebe Bridgers, Martin Gore, Rise Against, LCD Soundsystem, Slint, Slayer & more

We launched a record, shirt, and toy store back in January, and to help you keep up with what we have available, including new releases, pre-orders, exclusive vinyl variants, and things we're just excited to have in stock, we'll be rounding up some of our vinyl selection every week. You can shop our store any time for all this and more, too. This week's highlights:

RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION

(exclusive variant, just announced, almost sold out!)

Rise Against's ninth album is due out on June 4 via Loma Vista, and we have it for pre-order on exclusive, limited edition inky black on clear 140g vinyl, limited to 600 and almost gone. [GET IT]

--

MARTIN GORE (DEPECHE MODE) - THE THIRD CHIMPANZEE

(Limited color vinyl of just-released album, comes with poster. Cover art painted by real chimp!)

Depeche Mode's chief songwriter, Martin Gore delivers five primal synth instrumentals, all named after primates. The Third Chimpanzee's excellent cover art was painted by an actual chimp -- the very talented Pockets Warhol. You can buy it in our shop on limited azure blue vinyl packaged in a debossed sleeve with an art print. Suitable for framing! [GET THAT CHIMP]

TOMAHAWK - TONIC IMMOBILITY

(new album from Mike Patton, out now)

Mike Patton's (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc) avant-rock supergroup with Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), John Stanier (Helmet, Battles), and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, etc) released their first album in eight years today. [GET IT] [OUR REVIEW]

Also check out Mr. Bungle, Faith No More, Dead Cross, Nevermen & all our Mike Patton records that were recently added to the shop.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - LIVE FOREVER

(one of our 2020 faves on limited splatter vinyl)

In another timeline, we like to think we would've spent SXSW in Austin, running to catch as many shows as possible from Bartees Strange, who released his excellent debut album Live Forever in 2020. It was on our Best of 2020 list, and now it's in our shop on black vinyl with bone and red splatter, limited to 1000 copies. [GET IT]

--

SLOWDIVE - SOUVLAKI

(One of the greatest shoegaze albums ever)

Slowdive's second album improved upon the band's debut in every way, and features some of their catchiest songs ("Alison," "When the Sun Hits," "40 Days") with muscular material like "Machine Gun," vivid trip-out "Yellow Melon" and two songs featuring keyboards and treatments by Brian Eno ( "Sing," "Here She Comes"). Best of all, though, is "Souvlaki Space Station" which takes their spiraling sound deep into dub territory. Souvlaki is one of the great albums of the original '90s shoegaze era and arguably the band's finest hour. Available, along with Slowdive's Just for a Day and Pygmalion in our shop on 180 gram audiophile vinyl. [GET IT] [ALL OUR SLOWDIVE LPs]

--

NOFX - NEVER TRUST A HIPPY

(First time on vinyl for this 2006 classic!)

This 2006 EP, originally released as a teaser for Wolves in Wolves' Clothing, is a classic, taking shots at right-wingers, Christian fundamentalists, Ann Coulter, Sean Hannity, the NRA, Mel Gibson and more. It's now been pressed to vinyl for the first time. Also available to order: NOFX's new Single Album. [GET IT] [ALL NOFX]

--

SLINT - SPIDERLAND

(Invented post-rock, among other genres. You should own it.)

Slint's Spiderland got off to a slow start but over the years has proven to be endlessly influential, planting seeds for post-rock (not to mention expanding the world of math-rock and post-hardcore) with its six, long atmospheric tracks that travel from a whisper to a roar and back. It's cover photo, shot by Will Oldham, is as iconic as the music. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Spiderland belongs on everyone's record shelf. [GET IT & the SLINT EP too] [READ OUR REVIEW]

--

SLAYER - SHOW NO MERCY

(A true classic on limited red vinyl)

Slayer's debut LP Show No Mercy -- a certified classic that continues to live up to its brutal reputation -- should and can be yours on (blood?) red vinyl. [GET IT]

--

NEUTRAL MILK HOTEL - ON AVERY ISLAND

(An indie rock classic for 25 years)

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend (3/26), Neutral Milk Hotel's debut LP isn't just "the one before In The Aeroplane Over the Sea," but its own unique work of art, with dense tangles of lyrics soundtracked by NMH's trademark mix of horns, strummed guitars, and blasts of discordant noise. [GET IT]

PRE-ORDER

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR - G_D'S PEE AT STATE'S END!: 180g black vinyl

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - JUBILEE: limited edition clear vinyl with yellow swirls.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - THE MILLION MASKS OF GOD: transparent light blue vinyl

WOLF ALICE - BLUE WEEKEND: limited edition transparent green 140g vinyl (U.S. exclusive)

BEWITCHER - Cursed Be Thy Kingdom

OUT THIS WEEK

CITIZEN - LIFE IN YOUR GLASS WORLD: limited galaxy blue and green swirl vinyl

THE ANTLERS - GREEN TO GOLD: "indie exclusive" opaque tan vinyl

TOMAHAWK - TONIC IMMOBILITY

EXCLUSIVE VARIANTS

RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION

THE LIVING - 1982: Duff McKagan's early punk band on translucent ruby vinyl (almost sold out)

COCK SPARRER - SHOCK TROOPS: a classic on gold inside ultra clear and swamp green with red, gold and white splatter vinyl (say that 10 times fast)

CRUMBSUCKERS - LIFE OF DREAMS: exclusive reissue on clear vinyl with apple red and emerald green splatter

DANCE GAVIN DANCE - AFTERBURNER: white & bone vinyl

DANCE GAVIN DANCE - TREE CITY SESSIONS 2: orange with purple, yellow and orange splatter 2LP vinyl

THE OBSESSED - THE CHURCH WITHIN: doom classic exclusively reissued on 2LP blue vinyl with black smoke

HAKEN - Affinity & The Mountain - exclusive color reissues

ALSO!

Godspeed You! Black Emperor's entire catalog on vinyl

Both Phoebe Bridgers albums back in stock

Julien Baker's new LP & her just-reissued debut on baby blue vinyl too

Green Day - Insomniac just released 25th anniversary edition

Benny the Butcher - Burden of Proof (2020 fave just released on vinyl)

Classic Mr. Bungle album & lots more Mike Patton stuff too

LCD Soundsystem - LCD Soundsystem

All that and much more in the BV Shop.

recently sold out exclusive variants: The Bronx, Bad Brains, Manchester Orchestra, AFI, Gojira, Genghis Tron, Suicidal Tendencies, Monster Magnet and more.