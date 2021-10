There's a big vinyl record fair coming to Bushwick's MIKA on October 23. There will be over 30 dealers, along with local labels and more with a promised 30,000+ records for sale. DJs from The Lot Radio and WFMU will be spinning tunes all day, and Mika offers beer, wine and sake and a full kitchen.

The Vinyl Record Fair runs from 12-5 PM and is free entry, or $3 for early entry at 11 AM. Check out the flyer below and more info is here.