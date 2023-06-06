Violent Femmes add fall dates to debut LP 40th anniversary tour

Violent Femmes have added more date to their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album where they play it "cover to cover." This new fall leg hits the Midwest and East Coast, beginning October 3 in Milwaukee and running through October 22 in Richmond. All dates are below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on October 17, and tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM local (use code ADDITUP).

violent femmes tour loading...

VIOLENT FEMMES - 2023 TOUR DATES

OCT 3 TUE - bradley symphony center @ 8:00pm - milwaukee, wi, united states

OCT 4 WED - the sylvee @ 8:00pm - madison, wi, united states

OCT 5 THU - riviera theatre @ 8:00pm - chicago, il, united states

OCT 6 FRI - devos performance hall @ 8:00pm - grand rapids, mi, united states

OCT 7 SAT - devos performance hall @ 8:00pm - grand rapids, mi, united states

OCT 9 MON - temple live-cleveland masonic @ 8:00pm - cleveland, oh, united states

OCT 11 WED - queen elizabeth theatre @ 8:00pm - toronto, on, canada

OCT 12 THU - mtelus @ 8:00pm - montreal, qc, canada

OCT 13 FRI - mgm music hall at fenway @ 8:00pm - boston, ma, united states

OCT 14 SAT - ulster performing arts center @ 8:00pm - kingston, ny, united states

OCT 15 SUN - college st music hall @ 8:00pm - new haven, ct, united states

OCT 17 TUE - webster hall @ 8:00pm - new york, ny, united states

OCT 18 WED - starland ballroom @ 8:00pm - sayerville, nj, united states

OCT 20 FRI - rams head live! @ 8:00pm - baltimore, md, united states

OCT 21 SAT - the norva @ 8:00pm - norfolk, va, united states

OCT 22 SUN - the national @ 8:00pm - richmond, va, united states