Violent Femmes add fall dates to debut LP 40th anniversary tour
Violent Femmes have added more date to their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album where they play it "cover to cover." This new fall leg hits the Midwest and East Coast, beginning October 3 in Milwaukee and running through October 22 in Richmond. All dates are below.
The NYC show is at Webster Hall on October 17, and tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM local (use code ADDITUP).
VIOLENT FEMMES - 2023 TOUR DATES
OCT 3 TUE - bradley symphony center @ 8:00pm - milwaukee, wi, united states
OCT 4 WED - the sylvee @ 8:00pm - madison, wi, united states
OCT 5 THU - riviera theatre @ 8:00pm - chicago, il, united states
OCT 6 FRI - devos performance hall @ 8:00pm - grand rapids, mi, united states
OCT 7 SAT - devos performance hall @ 8:00pm - grand rapids, mi, united states
OCT 9 MON - temple live-cleveland masonic @ 8:00pm - cleveland, oh, united states
OCT 11 WED - queen elizabeth theatre @ 8:00pm - toronto, on, canada
OCT 12 THU - mtelus @ 8:00pm - montreal, qc, canada
OCT 13 FRI - mgm music hall at fenway @ 8:00pm - boston, ma, united states
OCT 14 SAT - ulster performing arts center @ 8:00pm - kingston, ny, united states
OCT 15 SUN - college st music hall @ 8:00pm - new haven, ct, united states
OCT 17 TUE - webster hall @ 8:00pm - new york, ny, united states
OCT 18 WED - starland ballroom @ 8:00pm - sayerville, nj, united states
OCT 20 FRI - rams head live! @ 8:00pm - baltimore, md, united states
OCT 21 SAT - the norva @ 8:00pm - norfolk, va, united states
OCT 22 SUN - the national @ 8:00pm - richmond, va, united states