Violent Femmes playing their debut album in full on tour for its 40th anniversary

The Violent Femmes' self-titled debut album -- which contains classics like "Blister in the Sun," "Add it Up," "Gone Daddy Gone," "Kiss Off," and more -- turns 40 this year, and to celebrate, they'll be playing it in full on tour. Dates kick off May 7 in Ventura, CA and so far include Los Angeles, San Diego (backed by an orchestra), Pioneertown, Santa Fe, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Tulsa, and Denver. Hopefully more shows will be announced soon. All dates, which are with Jesse Ahern, are listed below.

In other news, their debut album is getting its first-ever picture disc vinyl pressing for Record Store Day 2023. It features the album art on one side, with the inner sleeve on the flipside. Check out the picture disc art and tracklist, and listen to the album, below.

violent-femmes-picture-disc loading...

Side A:

1. Blister In The Sun

2. Kiss Off

3. Please Do Not Go

4. Add It Up

5. Confessions

Side B:

1. Prove My Love

2. Promise

3. To The Kill

4. Gone Daddy Gone

5. Good Feeling

violent-femmes-40 tour loading...

Violent Femmes - 2023 tour dates

May 6: Ventura Music Hall, Ventura, CA

May 7: Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

May 10: Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA (with San Diego Symphony)

May 11: Pappy & Harriets, Pioneertown, CA

May 12: Pappy & Harriets, Pioneertown, CA

May 14: Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

May 16:House Of Blues, Dallas, TX

May 17: White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

May 18: Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

May 19: Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

May 21: Levitt Pavilion, Denver, CO

All dates with Jesse Ahern except San Diego