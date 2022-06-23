Violent Femmes, Robert Fripp & Hellogoodbye shows @ City Winery on BV presale (password here)
A bunch of upcoming shows at City Winery are currently on BrooklynVegan presale, all with password BVWINERY:
- Violent Femmes' five shows on October 9, 10, 11, 13 & 14 (tickets)
- Robert Fripp's "In Conversation" event on September 23 (tickets)
- Hellogoodbye's solo show on September 17 (tickets)
Our presales run through Friday, June 24 at 2:59 PM, which is right before the public on-sale (3 PM).
Check out flyers for the Violent Femmes, Robert Fripp and Hellogoodbye shows below.