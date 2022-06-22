Violent Femmes touring this fall, including 5 City Winery shows (BV presale)

Alt-rock greats Violent Femmes will be on tour this fall, with dates in St Louis, Chicago, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and more. They've also got a couple shows this weekend, playing Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday (6/24), and St Paul with The Breeders on Saturday (6/25). All dates are listed below.

NYC is getting five nights at City Winery on October 9, 10, 11, 13 & 14. You can get tickets early for those shows with the BV presale that runs from today (6/22) at 3 PM through Friday, June 24 at 2:59 PM. Use the password BVWINERY.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24 at 3 PM.

You can pick up the 30th anniversary vinyl repress of Violent Femmes' Why Do Birds Sing? in the BV shop.

VIOLENT FEMMES - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUN 24 FRI - summerfest 2022 @ 7:00pm - milwaukee, wi

JUN 25 SAT - palace theatre @ 8:00pm - the breeders - saint paul, mn

OCT 2 SUN - the pageant @ 8:00pm - st louis, mo

OCT 4 TUE - thalia hall @ 7:30pm - chicago, il

OCT 5 WED - thalia hall @ 7:30pm - chicago, il

OCT 6 THU - mr smalls theatre @ 8:00pm - millvale, pa

OCT 8 SAT - tarrytown music hall @ 8:00pm - tarrytown, ny

OCT 9 SUN - city winery nyc @ 7:00pm - new york city, ny

OCT 10 MON - city winery nyc @ 7:00pm - new york city, ny

OCT 11 TUE - city winery nyc @ 7:00pm - new york city, ny

OCT 13 THU - city winery nyc @ 7:00pm - new york city, ny

OCT 14 FRI - city winery nyc @ 7:00pm - new york city, ny

OCT 15 SAT - paradise rock club @ 8:00pm - boston, ma

OCT 16 SUN - paradise rock club @ 8:00pm - boston, ma

OCT 18 TUE - wall street theater @ 8:00pm - norwalk, ct

OCT 20 THU - union transfer @ 8:00pm - philadelphia, pa

OCT 21 FRI - union transfer @ 8:00pm - philadelphia, pa

OCT 22 SAT - the count basie center for the arts @ 7:00pm - red bank, nj

OCT 23 SUN - 930 club @ 8:15pm - washington, d.c., dc

OCT 26 WED - haw river ballroom @ 8:00pm - saxapahaw, nc

OCT 27 THU - marathon music works @ 8:00pm - nashville, tn

OCT 28 FRI - the eastern @ 8:00pm - atlanta, ga, united states