Violent Femmes wrap up 5-night City Winery residency tonight (Night 3 pics)

Violent Femmes wrap up their five-night City Winery residency tonight, Friday 10/14 (tickets). We caught the third night of the residency (10/11), where Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie and current drummer John Sparrow (whose kit included a Weber grill) played a crowd-pleasing set of '80s and '90s alt-rock classics, including "Add it Up," "American Music," "Gone Daddy Gone" (with Ritchie on xylophone), "I Held Her in My Arms," "Kiss Off," "Blister in the Sun," and lots more.

Pictures from Night 2 by P Squared, including openers Alsarah & The Nubatones (who also play tonight), are below.