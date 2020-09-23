Violent Life Violent Death offer up haunting metallic hardcore on “Roseblade” off new EP

North Carolina metallic hardcore crew Violent Life Violent Death formed in 2016 and have been pretty prolific since then, with three EPs already under their belts and a fourth called The Color Of Bone coming October 30 via Innerstrength Records. "In The Color Of Bone we wanted to expand on the darker elements we experimented with from our previous album, Sadness Rains, with a bit more of a punch," the band says. "Lyrically, the content shares this same sentiment, largely inspired by the psychological depths of being in quarantine and the state of the world around us at the time. The album title The Color Of Bone is representative of humanity being made of all the same materials in the end. We feel this is our most accomplished work to date, finally capturing the sound we’ve been subconsciously striving for throughout the evolution of the band over the last four years."

You can definitely hear that darkness coming through on lead single "Roseblade," which is metalcore at its most haunting. If you dig Converge and Integrity at their darkest, you should definitely not be sleeping on this band. "‘Roseblade’ is about the duality of so many things we experience in life, wittingly and unwittingly," vocalist Scott Cowan tells us. "On one end of a rose you have beautiful and delicate pedals, while painful and ensnaring thorns reside on the other. A rose can cement love and unity but can also provoke war and chaos."

The song and its lyric video premiere right here:

Tracklist

1. Grave Walk

2. Dead With Me

3. Roseblade

4. Linger

5. The Color Of Bone

