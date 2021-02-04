It's been 50 years since The Beatles broke up but John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr remain a part of our culture as much as ever. Fans from all over the world will, no pun intended, come together later this month for the Fab4Con Jam, a two-day virtual celebration of everything Beatles that happens February 20 & 21. The festival features one-of-a-kind music performances, interactive discussions with Fab Four experts and insiders, tours of private collections of photos and memorabilia, film screenings and more.

Here are a few of the highlights from the two-day event:

"The Rooftop Reunion" featuring four people who were there for The Beatles' famous final live performance on the roof of the Apple Records building, including Alan Parsons (who was an engineer on Let it Be and Abbey Road), Ken Mansfield (US Apple Records manager), Kevin Harrington (equipment manager), and Chris O'Dell (Apple Press officer). Saturday, 2 PM EST

LA Jam: Arion Salazar and Friends. Former Third Eye Blind bassist Arion Salazar leads this performance where a group of veteran players "musically geek out on Beatles." The line-up includes Testament's Alex Skolnick, Greg Camp of Smash Mouth, and musicians who have performed with Smashing Pumpkins, No Doubt, and more. Saturday, 4 PM EST.

"Luther Russell and Friends": Singer-songwriter, producer and former Freewheelers frontman Luther Russell leads this performance that will include Robyn Hitchcock, Emma Swift, Jason Falkner (Jellyfish, The Three O'Clock), and more. Saturday, 8 PM EST.

The Making of All Things Must Pass with John Leckie and Luther Russell: John Leckie, whose production credits include Radiohead's The Bends, The Stone Roses' debut, and XTC's Dukes of Stratosphere albums, got his start as a tape engineer working on George Harrison's classic All Things Must Pass. He'll talk about his experience on that and more in this conversation led by Luther Russell. Sunday, 1:45 PM EST.

I Was A Teenaged Screamer with Deb Supnik and Carol Tyler: Ever wonder what it was like to be among the throngs of hysterical fans at Beatles' early live performances? Deb Supnik, who was in the audience for the iconic first Ed Sullivan Show taping, and Carol Tyler, who saw The Beatles on their 1965 stadium tour, relive the hysteria. Sunday, 4:30 PM EST.

There are many more Fab4Con Jam events, and you can check out the full schedule here.

A portion of the ticket sales also goes to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

