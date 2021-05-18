Virtual concert series There Is Light continues on Twitch

Virtual concert series There Is Light continues for its third week tonight (5/18) at 8 PM ET on Twitch. We hoped you caught the first two weeks of live performances from LA's Lodge Room, week one with Perfume Genius, and last week with Best Coast. Tune in tonight (5/18) to catch Two Feet performing from the same venue after an opening set from Max Leone. Hannah Rad hosts and moderates the Q&A.

Still to come on There Is Light are sets from JPEGMAFIA, Porches, Jade Bird, Cautious Clay and more, all streaming live from venues in NYC, Los Angeles, and London. Stay tuned for more updates and addition to the series. More info and updates at thereislight.live.