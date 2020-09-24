Virtual guitar show streaming w/ St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, The Free Nationals & more

Guitar.com is throwing a free, three-day virtual guitar show. Guitar.com Live streams from October 2-4, featuring performances, workshops, masterclasses, interviews, panels, giveaways, and more across three separate virtual spaces, a main stage, lounge, and showcase. There will also be a virtual show floor where brands including Fender, Ernie Ball Music Man, PRS Guitars, Taylor Guitars, Harmony Guitars and MONO will show new gear.

Artists on the lineup include St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater), Carlos Santana, Marty Friendman (formerly of Megadeth), The Free Nationals, IDLES, Vernon Reid (of Living Color), Mrs. Smith, Heather Trost, and more.

"It’s been a challenging year for all of us," Guitar.com Editor-in-Chief Chris Vinnicombe says, "but especially so for the thousands of musicians who rely on live performances to make ends meet. We hope Guitar.com Live will unite the global guitar community under one virtual roof and be the most talked-about guitar event of 2020."

See the lineup in full below, and register to attend here.

For Jason Isbell, this is one of a few performances, both virtual and in person, he has coming up; he's also playing a voting advocacy stream and a series of socially distanced shows in TN.