virtual Rolling Loud fest this weekend w/ Swae Lee, Ski Mask the Slump God, Polo G & more

The always-stacked, international, multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud is throwing a free livestream festival on its Twitch channel this weekend (Saturday, 9/12 & Sunday, 9/13). "Loud Stream" is promising "six hours of live performances on each day, complete with the live chat and interactive elements that allow fans to play a pivotal role in the action," with sets by Swae Lee, Ski Mask the Slump God, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Lil Skies, Pouya, Lil Keed, Smokepurpp, Fat Nick, Duke Deuce, Maliibu Miitch, and more. It goes from 5 PM - 11 PM ET each day. Full lineup on the poster below.

Rolling Loud also recently announced the lineup for its 2021 Portugal edition, which is set to happen July 9-10, headlined by Cardi B, Stormzy, and one more TBA. The rest of the lineup includes 2 Chainz, Action Bronson, Boy Better Know, Cordae, Flo Milli, Griselda, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Uzi Vert, Nelly, Rick Ross, Sheff G, YG, and many more. More info here.

--