Vision Festival 2021 lineup / schedule: Jaimie Branch, William Parker, John Zorn, more

NYC's Vision Festival returns in 2021, happening July 22-31 with with in-person events from July 22-23 and 29-30 at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, and July 24-25 and 31 at The Clemente in the Lower East Side. All events will also be livestreamed. It's the festival's 25th anniversary and this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is being presented to pianist, vocalist, poet, and actor Amina Claudine Myers, who will have an evening dedicated to her on July 23 at Pioneer Works.

The 2021 lineup also includes William Parker, Nicole Mitchell, Jaimie Branch's FLY or DIE, David Murray, James Blood Ulmer, Andrew Cyrille, Patricia Nicholson Parker, Matthew Shipp, Ava Mendoza, a tribute the late Milford Graves with John Zorn, Andrille Cyrille, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full Vision 25 performance lineup and schedule below.

VISION 25 PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

THURS, JULY 22 @ PIONEER WORKS

159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn

6:00pm Opening Healing Ceremony

William Parker - bass / Patricia Nicholson Parker - text, movement / Jean Carla Rodea - voice / Michael T.A. Thompson - drums

7:00pm Music for a Free World Septet

Dave Sewelson – baritone sax / Aquiles Navarro - trumpet / Steve Swell – trombone / Dave Hofstra - tuba / Ava Mendoza - guitar / William Parker - bass / Marvin “Bugalu” Smith - drums

8:00pm Cooper-Moore Solo

Cooper-Moore - piano

8:45pm Dave Burrell & Darius Jones Duo

Dave Burrell - piano / Darius Jones - alto saxophone

9:45pm Matthew Shipp String Trio

Matthew Shipp - piano / Mat Maneri - viola / William Parker - bass

FRI, JULY 23 @ PIONEER WORKS

Amina Claudine Myers Lifetime of Achievement Celebration

6:30pm The Amina Claudine Myers Voice Octet

7:30pm Poet Tyehimba Jess

8:00pm Generation IV

Amina Claudine Myers – voice, piano / Richarda Abrams – voice / Pyeng Threadgill – voice / Luna Threadgill-Moderbacher - voice

9:00pm Reflections: A Portrait of Amina Claudine Myers

Documentary film by Moon Lasso, produced by Arts for Art

9:30pm The Amina Claudine Myers Trio

Amina Claudine Myers – piano, Hammond B3 / Jerome Harris - bass

Reggie Nicholson – drums

SAT, JULY 24 @ THE CLEMENTE, LA PLAZA OUTDOORS

107 Suffolk St, New York

5:00pm Creative Vision Youth Ensemble

6:00pm Composers Workshop Ensemble

Warren Smith – drums, percussion / Rod Williams – piano / Larry Roland – bass, poetry / James Zollar – trumpet / Patience Higgins - tenor sax / Don Slatoff - baritone sax / Lloyd Haber – drums, percussion

7:00pm ElectroFLUTTER

Fay Victor – voice, compositions / Nicole Mitchell – flute / Jamaaladeen Tacuma – bass guitar

8:00pm Morris / Smith

Tracie Morris - poetry / Cecilia Smith - vibes

8:30pm Joe Morris & Tomas Fujiwara

Joe Morris - guitar / Tomas Fujiwara - drums

9:30pm Tony Malaby’s Sabino Quartet

Tony Malaby - tenor, soprano saxophones / Ben Monder - guitar / Michael Formanek - bass / Tom Rainey - drums

SUN, JULY 25 @ THE CLEMENTE, LA PLAZA OUTDOORS

107 Suffolk St, New York

6:00pm Whit Dickey Trio

Whit Dickey - drums / Rob Brown - alto saxophone / Mat Maneri - viola

7:00pm Pheeroan akLaff Liberation Unit

Pheeroan akLaff - drums / Adegoke Steve Colson - piano / Michael Gregory Jackson - guitar

8:00pm Raymond Nat Turner

Raymond Nat Turner - poetry

9:00pm Third Landing

Ava Mendoza - guitar / Alexis Marcelo – keyboards / Luke Stewart - bass

Devin Brahja Waldman – horns / Ches Smith - drums / Abiodun Oyewole - spoken word

9:30pm James Blood Ulmer ODYSSEY

James Blood Ulmer - guitar / Charles Burnham - violin / Warren Benbow - drums

THURS, JULY 29 @ PIONEER WORKS

159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn

6:00pm Elder Ones

Amirtha Kidambi - voice, harmonium, synthesizer / Matt Nelson - soprano saxophone, effects / Eva Lawitts - bass, effects / Max Jaffe - drums, sensory percussion

7:00pm James Brandon Lewis Quartet

James Brandon Lewis - tenor saxophone / Aruán Ortiz - piano / Brad Jones - bass / Chad Taylor - drums

8:00pm Julie Ezelle Patton Rock Paper Twister

Julie Ezelle Patton - poetry / Janice Lowe - piano / Paul Van Curen - guitar / William Parker - bass / Nasheet Waits - drums / Special Guest - Vinie Burrows

8:45pm Mara Rosenbloom Presents Flyways

Mara Rosenbloom - piano / Anaïs Maviel - voice, surdo / Rashaan Carter - bass

9:45pm Trio 3 + Special Guest

Oliver Lake - alto saxophone / Reggie Workman - bass / Andrew Cyrille - drums + Special Guest - piano

FRI, JULY 30 @ PIONEER WORKS

159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn

6:00pm Brandon Lopez Trio

Brandon Lopez – bass / Gerald Cleaver – drums / Steve Baczkowski – woodwinds

7:00pm Ingrid Laubrock’s Monochromes

Jon Irabagon – saxophones / Ingrid Laubrock - saxophones

/ Zeena Parkins – harp / Tom Rainey - drums / performing with pre-recorded tapes

8:00pm fly or die

jaimie branch - trumpet, voice, percussion / Lester St. Louis - cello, voice, percussion / Jason Ajemian- bass / Chad Taylor - drums, mbira, voice

9:00pm Moten / Lopez / Cleaver

Fred Moten - poetry / Brandon Lopez - bass / Gerald Cleaver - drums

9:30pm David Murray Octet Revival

David Murray – tenor sax, compositions / Lakecia Benjamin – alto sax / Terry Greene II – trombone / Josh Evans – trumpet / Mingus Murray – guitar / David Bryant – piano / Dezron Douglas – bass / Russell Carter - drums

Commissioned by Chamber Music America

SAT, JULY 31 @ THE CLEMENTE, LA PLAZA OUTDOORS

Tribute to Milford Graves

6:00pm Andrew Cyrille

Andrew Cyrille - drum set

7:00pm Joe McPhee Octet Tribute to Milford Graves

Warren Smith – vibes / Jay Rosen – drums/ Brandon Lopez, Michael Bisio– bass

James Keepnews – guitar / Jason Kao Hwang, Rosie Hertlein – violin / Joseph McPhee – reeds, brass

8:00pm Shahzad Ismaily

Shahzad Ismaily - multiple instruments

8:15pm John Zorn

John Zorn - alto saxophone

8:30pm Tribute to Milford Graves

William Parker - bass / Lee Mixashawn Rozie - woodwinds / D.D. Jackson - piano / William Hooker - drums / Francisco Mela - drums

9:30pm Drum, Horn, and Dance Tribute to Milford Graves