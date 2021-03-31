Vision of Disorder frontman Tim Williams starts new band Rollin’ Coffin (stream debut single)

Tim Williams fronted the highly influential Long Island metalcore band Vision of Disorder in the '90s and early 2000s, before forming the alt-metal band Bloodsimple in the 2000s, and then reuniting VOD in 2008 and remaining active with them to this day (or at least to the pre-pandemic days). Now, he's also leading a new band, Rollin' Coffin, and we're proudly premiering their debut single, "Runaway."

"'Runaway' is all about breaking away from what you have known, good and bad," Tim tells us. "To seek freedom without a sense of doubt or consequence. It’s about not being afraid to shed your skin and start again."

Speaking about the band overall, Tim adds, "These songs are a stripped down version of myself, creatively, coming from an honest place. Sonically, I wanted to achieve a unique sound. A loose, almost dangerous, approach to a different chapter in my musical journey."

Tim may have spent the '90s helping to invent metalcore, but "Runaway" finds him embracing another prevalent '90s sound: grunge. It's a sleazy, swaggering take on grunge with a hint of garage psych -- some definite Screaming Trees vibes. The track was produced by Drug Church collaborator Jon Markson and it's officially out this Friday (4/2) via Static Era Records (pre-save). Get an early listen below.