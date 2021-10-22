Visit the Wes Anderson ‘French Dispatch’ pop-up café in NYC this weekend

If you've ever wished the whimsical, perfectly curated sets in Wes Anderson films were real places, you're in luck this weekend in NYC. To celebrate the opening of Wes' new film, The French Dispatch, there's a pop-up café called Le Sans Blague ("The No Joke") that is inspired by the film. The pop-up is happening at Whalebone on Bleecker (328 Bleecker St @ Christopher) and there are free copies of The French Dispatch magazine (the film is about a fictional version of The New Yorker), and it looks like there's some cool merch too, including Le Sans Blague coffee, coffee cups, totes, and more.

They might also have The French Dispatch soundtrack as well as Jarvis Cocker's companion album of French pop covers. There's also apparently a Jarvis 7" that has been made as a promotional item -- maybe that's there too?

Le Sans Blague is open now through Sunday, October 24 from 10 AM - 5 PM. You can watch a short promo video for it below.

You can get The French Dispatch soundtrack and Jarvis Cocker's Chansons d'Ennui Tip-Top on vinyl in the BV shop.