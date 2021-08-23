Vivien Goldman and Blair (live) joining us on Ch 66 this week!

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 continues this Thursday (8/26) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be chatting with Vivien Goldman, followed by a performance from rising local band Blair.

The multi-talented Vivien Goldman began her career in the 1970s and she remains prolific across several mediums today. As a musician, she put out her debut single "Lauderette" / "Private Armies" in 1981, and she also made music around that time with The Flying Lizards and Chantage. Her music saw a resurgence when the Resolutionary (Songs 1979-1982) compilation came out in 2016, and she followed that with her first-ever full-length album, Next Is Now, earlier this month (read our review). Her social/political critiques in such classic songs as "Private Armies" and "Her Story" still resonate today. Outside of her own music, she was Bob Marley's first British publicist and published two books on him (one in 1981, one in 2006). She also published a Kid Creole biography, The Black Chord: Visions of the Groove: Connections between Afro-Beats, Rhythm and Blues, Hip Hop, and More, and other books over the years. Her most recent one, Revenge of the She-Punks: A Feminist Music History from Poly Styrene to Pussy Riot, came out in 2019.

Vivien was also a writer and editor at Sounds in the late 1970s and also wrote for NME and Melody Maker. She was a reggae backing singer, a documentarian, and a radio DJ; she has collaborated with Massive Attack, made a music video for Eric B & Rakim, and she became an adjunct professor of punk and reggae at NYU and Rutgers. She was born in London as a first-generation Jew, whose parents had fled Nazi Germany, and she since lived in Paris and New York City before moving to her current home of Jamaica. She's not only an expert on punk, reggae, post-punk, and dub, but also jazz, Afrobeat, hip hop, calypso, pop, and more, and she's spent decades looking at how different cultures and styles of music intersect, instead of drawing lines between them.

Blair, a New York emo band who exist within the city's local punk and hip hop scenes, also break down musical barriers and make socially, politically aware music. Their very good Tears To Grow EP came out earlier this year, and we're very excited to watch them perform songs from it on this week's episode.

Tune in Thursday (8/26) at 11 AM ET to Vans.com/Channel66 to watch. As always, the episode only airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so watch live or miss it forever.

Listen to some of Vivien's and Blair's music below...