VoidCeremony announce new LP ‘Threads Of Unknowing,’ share new song

Technical blackened death metallers VoidCeremony (who share members with Mournful Congregation, Worm, Atramentus, Chthe’ilist, Chthonic Deity, and more) have announced their anticipated sophomore album, Threads Of Unknowing, due April 14 via 20 Buck Spin (pre-order). The album was recorded in various locations around the world, and then reamped, mixed, and mastered in Italy by Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction), who also provided additional synths. The first taste is the shapeshifting, intense "Writhing In The Facade Of Time," which you can hear below.

Tracklist

1. Threads Of Unknowing (The Paradigm Of Linearity)

2. Writhing In The Facade Of Time

3. Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed

4. Entropic Reflections Continuum

5. At The Periphery Of Human Realms (The Immaterial Grave)

6. Forlorn Portrait: Ruins Of An Ageless Slumber