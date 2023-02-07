Voivod announce 40th anniversary tour with Imperial Triumphant

Prog sci-fi thrash vets Voivod will celebrate their 40th anniversary on a spring US tour. The May dates begin in Asheville and wrap up in Austin, and they'll be joined for most shows by experimental NYC metal band Imperial Triumphant, whose 2022 album Spirit of Ecstasy features Voivod vocalist Snake on guest vocals. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on May 12 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local.

Voivod released their most recent album, Synchro Anarchy, last year; stream it below.

Shop for Voivod and Imperial Triumphant vinyl in the BV store.

Voivod 2023 tour loading...

VOIVOD & IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: 2023 TOUR

May 09 2023 Asheville, North Carolina Orange Peel *

May 10 2023 Virginia Beach, Virginia Elevation 27 *

May 11 2023 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Underground Arts

May 12 2023 New York, New York Bowery Ballroom

May 13 2023 Baltimore, Maryland Soundstage

May 14 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina The Underground

May 16 2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida Revolution Live

May 17 2023 Tampa, Florida Floridian

May 18 2023 Atlanta, Georgia Center Stage

May 19 2023 New Orleans, Louisiana House of Blues

May 20 2023 Houston, Texas White Oak Music Hall

May 21 2023 Austin, Texas Come and Take It

* no Imperial Triumphant