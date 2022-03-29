Voivod announce North American tour, including Market Hotel

Prog sci-fi thrash vets Voivod returned earlier this year with their new album Synchro Anarchy, and now they've announced a headlining tour for this June, surrounding their appearance at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (where they'll also have a Voivod beer). They're hitting Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, and more.

The Brooklyn show happens on June 17 at Market Hotel, which will be the most intimate show Voivod have played here in a while. Tickets will be on sale soon (link TBA). All dates are listed below.

Voivod -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 1 Trois Rivieres QC L’Entité

June 2 Ottawa ON Bronson Centre Music Theatre

June 3 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 4 London ON The Music Hall

June 5 Detroit MI Small’s

June 6 Chicago IL Reggie’s

June 8 Huntington WV The Loud

June 9 Columbus OH Ace of Cups

June 10 Philadelphia PA Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival

June 11 Baltimore MD Ottobar

June 13 Pittsburgh PA Crafthouse

June 14 Buffalo NY Rec Room

June 15 Cleveland OH Grog Shop

June 17 Brooklyn NY Market Hotel

June 18 Liverpool NY Sharkey’s

June 19 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall

August 12 Belgium Alcatraz Festival