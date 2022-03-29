Voivod announce North American tour, including Market Hotel
Prog sci-fi thrash vets Voivod returned earlier this year with their new album Synchro Anarchy, and now they've announced a headlining tour for this June, surrounding their appearance at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (where they'll also have a Voivod beer). They're hitting Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, and more.
The Brooklyn show happens on June 17 at Market Hotel, which will be the most intimate show Voivod have played here in a while. Tickets will be on sale soon (link TBA). All dates are listed below.
Voivod -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 1 Trois Rivieres QC L’Entité
June 2 Ottawa ON Bronson Centre Music Theatre
June 3 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
June 4 London ON The Music Hall
June 5 Detroit MI Small’s
June 6 Chicago IL Reggie’s
June 8 Huntington WV The Loud
June 9 Columbus OH Ace of Cups
June 10 Philadelphia PA Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival
June 11 Baltimore MD Ottobar
June 13 Pittsburgh PA Crafthouse
June 14 Buffalo NY Rec Room
June 15 Cleveland OH Grog Shop
June 17 Brooklyn NY Market Hotel
June 18 Liverpool NY Sharkey’s
June 19 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall
August 12 Belgium Alcatraz Festival