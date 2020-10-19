Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, M. Lamar & more playing Halloween day show in Tompkins Sq Park

The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and M. Lamar will play an afternoon show in NYC's Tompkins Square Park on Halloween, with Pinc Louds, B.B. YTK, and Wicked Exorcist also on the bill. The free show starts at 1 PM.

Following those performances, WW3 ILLUSTRATED co-founder and artist Seth Tobocman will present slides of his anti-Trump comics, backed by musicians Eric Blitz and John Wagner; Michelle Shocked will perform her classic "Graffiti Limbo" (an ode to street artist Michael Stewart who died in police custody in 1983); and R. Sikoryak will read and show images his new graphic novel, Constitution Illustrated.

Organizers say this will be the last concert they'll put on in the park in 2020 (there have been a few very small shows this summer and fall through lockdown). More info about the show is here.

There's also the The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black Halloween Special which streams on October 27 with Lydia Lunch, M. Lamar, rock photographer Bob Gruen and more. Tickets are on sale.

Speaking of Tompkins Square Park and Halloween, the annual costumed Dog Parade is virtual this year on Saturday, October 24 from noon- 3 PM ET. More info here. Check out pictures from 2018's parade in below.