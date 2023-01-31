Vomit Forth touring, playing shows with Internal Bleeding, Upon Stone, and more

Having released one of the best metal albums of 2022 with their debut, Seething Malevolence, Connecticut death-metallers Vomit Forth will stay busy on tour this year. February dates include shows with Ohio DMers Mutilatred; a run with metallic hardcore greats Year of the Knife, slam pioneers Internal Bleeding, and fellow death metallers Sanguisugabogg (whose new album comes out this week); and a couple shows just supporting Internal Bleeding. They've also got a headlining run in March with support from LA blackened, melodic death metallers Upon Stone, and an April tour supporting deathcore staples The Last Ten Seconds of Life. In May, they'll play Baltimore's Hell in the Harbor. Head below for all Vomit Forth tour dates.

Those February shows include Montclair, NJ's The Meatlocker on 2/18 with Mutilatred, and Brooklyn's The Meadows on 2/21 opening for Internal Bleeding alongside Exsanguinated, Torturous Inception, and Coronary Thrombosis.

Vomit Forth - 2023 tour dates

Feb. 15, 2023 - Hartford, CT -Webster Underground *

Feb. 16, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs *

Feb. 17, 2023 - Albany, NY - Fuzebox *

Feb. 18, 2023 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker *

Feb. 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Feb. 20, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery

Feb. 21, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows **

Feb. 22, 2023 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground **

Feb. 23, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme ***

Feb. 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle ***

Feb. 25, 2023 - Toledo, OH - The Ottawa Tavern ***

Feb. 26, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ***

Mar. 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Triple Crown Pavilion (LDB Fest) #

Mar. 18, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Farewell #

Mar. 19, 2023 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive #

Mar. 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace's High Saloon #

Mar. 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall #

Mar. 22, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside #

Mar. 23, 2023 - San Fernando, CA - Midnight Hour #

Mar. 24, 2023 - Tempe, AZ - Cornish Pastry #

Mar. 25, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Eclipse #

Mar. 26, 2023 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tulips FTW #

Mar. 27, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone #

Mar. 30, 2023 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry ^

Mar. 31, 2023 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary ^

Apr. 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen ^

Apr. 2, 2023 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade ^

Apr. 3, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Pillar ^

Apr. 4, 2023 - Rock Island, IL - Skylark ^

Apr. 5, 2023 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music ^

Apr. 7, 2023 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar ^

Apr. 8, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective ^

Apr. 9, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's ^

Apr. 10, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The End ^

Apr. 11, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Brickyard Bar ^

Apr. 12, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - LCY Media ^

Apr. 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - 529 Bar ^

Apr. 14, 2023 - West Columbia, SC- New Brookland Tavern ^

Apr. 15, 2023 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ^

Apr. 16, 2023 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse ^

May 28, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage (Hell in the Harbor) ^

*=support from Mutilatred

**=w/ Internal Bleeding

***=w/ Year of the Knife, Internal Bleeding, Sanguisugabogg

# w/ Upon Stone

^ w/ The Last Ten Seconds of Life