Voodoo Glow Skulls say “make America skank again” on first album in 9 years

Original Voodoo Glow Skulls frontman Frank Casillas left the band in 2017, but they've been continuing with Death By Stereo's Efrem Schulz on lead vocals, and now they've released their first album with Efrem -- and first in nine years -- Livin' the Apocalypse. (It's also their first album for Dr. Strange Records since their 1993 debut.)

It's always a risky move when a beloved band puts out a new album with a different lead vocalist, but Efrem is up for the task, and because of the band's unmistakable style of horn arrangements and backing vocals, Livin' the Apocalypse sounds a hell of lot like classic Voodoo Glow Skulls. It's hard-hitting, minor-key, tough-as-nails ska-core, and as you might expect from the album title and song titles like "Make America Skank Again," "Generation Genocide," "The Karen Song," "Suburban Zombies," "Unity Song," and "Rise Up," the album stays true to ska's political, anti-racist roots and takes on topics that resonate in today's America. It might sound like '90s Voodoo, but it's more than just nostalgia. It also features Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on closing track "The Walking Dread." Stream the full album below...

