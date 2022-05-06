Voxtrot are back! 2022 tour ++ rarities / early EPs comps on the way

Voxtrot, the '00s era Austin band, were cultishly loved but never quite got their due, breaking up in 2010 after their "Goodbye Cruel World" tour. Frontman Ramesh Srivastava went solo, and back in March released new album Eternal Spring. But guess what, Voxtrot are back!

“About a year ago,” Ramesh says, “I had a dream where we were onstage and it was really positive. And there was such a strong and palpable feeling of love in my heart that when I woke up, it was still with me. I switched on my phone and started looking at things tagged with Voxtrot on social media – like teenagers now covering our songs, people with Voxtrot tattoos – and just went down this internet rabbit hole that made me realize how much love there still is for the band. I was seeing it from this really wonderful viewpoint, and that morning – for the first time since the band broke up – it seemed very, very obvious that we should do this.”

Voxtrot have announced two compilations of early material and rarities, as well as a tour that starts September 17 at Webster Hall in NYC and then hits DC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis, with a hometown Austin show on November 12 at The Mohawk. Tickets for the 2022 shows go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

The first of those compilations, Early Music, is out today digitally on the band's own Cult Hero Records, and compiles their terrific first two EPs (2005's Raised by Wolves and 2006's Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives). It will be out on vinyl in September. Stream that below. The second compilation, Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides, will be out digitally on July 22 with vinyl to follow in September. Check out the tracklist for both, and watch a new video for< "The Start of Something," below.

Early Music

1. Raised By Wolves

2. The Start of Something

3. Missing Pieces

4. Long Haul

5. Wrecking Force

6. Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives

7. Fast Asleep

8. Rise Up in the Dirt

9. Four Long Days

10. Soft & Warm

Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides

1. Whiskey & Water

2. The Start of Something (Demo)

3. Warmest Part of the Winter

4. Berlin Without Return

5. Your Biggest Fan (Demo)

6. Fifteen Minutes

7. Dream Lives of Ordinary People

8. Loan Shark

9. Kindergarten

10. Dirty Version

VOXTROT - 2022 TOUR DATES

September 17 - New York NY @ Webster Hall

September 18 - Washington DC @ Black Cat

September 23 - San Francisco CA @ The Independent

September 24 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent

October 21 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

October 22 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

November 12 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk