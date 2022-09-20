Voxtrot played their first NYC show in 12 years at Webster Hall (pics, setlist, video)

In 2010, Voxtrot played their final show, saying goodbye at NYC's Bowery Ballroom. Twelve years later, the Austin band are back and played the kickoff of their reunion tour, appropriately, in NYC, but this time at the slightly bigger digs of Webster Hall. (They played a surprise tour warm-up show in Austin early in the month.) Judging by the crowd -- that included fans who came in from around the world for these dates -- they were clearly missed, and you could tell the band felt the love given the joyous show they played at Webster Hall on Saturday. Ramesh called it "a celebration beyond our wildest expectations."

Voxtrox sounded as good, if not better, than when they last left us, and delivered a set full of pretty much everything you'd want to hear, including "Raised by Wolves," "The Start of Something," "The Warmest Part of the Winter," "Kid Gloves," "Your Biggest Fan," "Berlin Without Return," and lots more.

"It’s been quite moving to talk to people after the shows and hear about the impact Voxtrot has had on their lives," Ramesh wrote on Instagram. "As someone whose life has been profoundly affected by the artists I love, it’s a big deal to play that role in someone else’s life." Ramesh also said on stage how he'd been dreaming about this show for some time and that his parents were in the crowd.

Pictures from the whole show, including Annie Hart's opening set, are in this post, along with the setlist and fan-shot video.

Having played DC on Sunday, Voxtrot hit the West Coast this weekend for shows in San Francisco and L.A. They've got Chicago and Minneapolis dates coming up in October ahead of two homecoming shows in Austin in November. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Voxtrot @ Webster Hall 9/17/2022

Introduction

Raised By Wolves

Kid Gloves

Berlin, Without Return

Fifteen Minutes

Steven

Fast Asleep

Long Haul

Your Biggest Fan

Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives

Whiskey and Water

Soft and Warm

The Start of Something

Wrecking Force

Encore:

Warmest Part of the Winter

Rise Up in the Dirt

Missing Pieces

VOXTROT - 2022 TOUR DATES

September 23 - San Francisco CA @ The Independent

September 24 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent

September 25 - Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex

October 21 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

October 22 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

November 11 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk

November 12 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk