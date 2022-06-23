Voxtrot release “Kindergarten” off upcoming rarities & B-sides compilation

Voxtrot have released a previously unheard track from their forthcoming compilation Cut from the Stone: Rarities and B-Sides, out July 22 via Cult Hero (the band's own label). "Kindergarten" is a busy, uptempo jam with prominent drums and bass lines that stays true to Voxtrot's classically '00s indie rock sound. Check it out below.

Cut from the Stone is the second compilation Voxtrot will put out this year, following the May release of Early Music. Listen to "Kindergarten" below. You can preorder Cut from the Stone: Rarities and B-Sides on Bandcamp.

Along with the two albums, Voxtrot are prepping for their Hello New World Tour, a limited run over the course of the fall with stops in D.C., San Francisco, L.A., Chicago, Minneapolis, and the band's native Austin. The tour kicks off in NYC on September 17 at Webster Hall. Tickets are still available. All dates below.

VOXTROT - 2022 TOUR DATES

September 17 - New York NY @ Webster Hall

September 18 - Washington DC @ Black Cat

September 23 - San Francisco CA @ The Independent

September 24 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent

October 21 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

October 22 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

November 12 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk