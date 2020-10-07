Vulture Fest going virtual for 2020: Northern Exposure reunion, Henry Winkler acting class, more

The Vulture Festival is going virtual for its 2020 edition, happening October 26-30 with a variety of talks and pop culture reunions. $30 gets you access to all 2020 Vulture events, which include:

A Northern Exposure reunion and "film festival" to celebrate the groundbreaking '90s CBS series' 30th anniversary. Cast members Rob Morrow (Joel), Barry Corbin (Maurice), Janine Turner (Maggie), Cynthia Geary (Shelly), and John Corbett (Chris in the Morning) are set to appear (but not Darren Burrows, who played the show's film-obsessed Ed Chigliak).

Henry Winkler, mirroring his role on HBO's Barry, will bring his Stella Adler training to an online acting class.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom hosts a reunion with the 5th-Grade bully who tormented her. No, really.

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) will talk about his new HBO series I Am Love and more with Vulture's Hunter Harris.

A talk titled "Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba: That's It, That's the Event"

A reunion of the "boys" from FOX sitcom The New Girl, including Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr.

"State of the Union With Samantha Bee and Rebecca Traister" should be a funny and not-so-funny conversation on things leading up to the election.

An advance screening of new Nathan Fielder-produced HBO docu-comedy series How To With John Wilson, and a Q&A with Wilson himself.

Busy Philipps will moderate a discussion between the cast members of Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club, including Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, and Malia Baker, as well as showrunner Rachel Shukert.

And a special tribute to Whoopi Goldberg, who is being bestowed Vulture's Honorary Degree.

Tickets are available here, including an option that comes with a subscription to New York Magazine.