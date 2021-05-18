Vundabar share two new singles, announce fall tour

Boston indie band Vundabar are back with a new two-song single, "Aphasia" and "Ringing Bell." The A-side is a soaring, atmospheric indie rock song with guest vocals from the Saddle Creek-signed Indigo De Souza, while the B-side finds them in twitchy art rock territory. "Aphasia" also comes with a video. Here's more on that, via press release:

"The creation of this song was sparked by my dad having a stroke that has resulted in global aphasia," Vundabar singer/guitarist Brandon Hagen explains. "That happening, on top of quarantine, produced a crisis within a crisis. The song originated as being about having difficulty describing the world and yourself, and then my pops' stroke happened and it felt uncanny and fated." To create the video for "Aphasia", the band enlisted the help of Brandon's sister and her boyfriend, who had traveled east to help take care of their father as he recovered from his stroke and major heart surgery. "There was a lot of heaviness," Brandon says of the period of time around making the video. "My sister is a producer/director, her boyfriend is a cinematographer and I make songs so we took all of our sadness, nervous energy and fear of death and channeled it into making something light and fun - something to counterbalance what we were dealing with. It feels fitting that the video is about vampires, your classic death creature, having a goofy romp - it reflects what we were trying to do - flip a feeling on its head, and that feels very Vundabar-ish."

Watch the "Aphasia" video and stream "Ringing Bell" below.

Vundabar have also announced a fall tour, kicking off with a set at Boise's Treefort Festival on September 23 and continuing through Reno, San Francisco, Los Angeles (September 29 at Teragram Ballroom), Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC (October 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg), Boston, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

VUNDABAR: 2021 TOUR

9/23 Boise, ID Treefort Festival

9/24 Reno, NV Holland Project

9/25 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

9/29 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

10/9 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

10/20 Washington DC Black Cat

10/21 Philadelphia, PA TBA

10/22 Philadelphia, PA TBA

10/23 New York, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/25 New Haven, CT The State House

10/27 Boston, MA The Paradise