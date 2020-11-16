Wade MacNeil (Alexisonfire, Gallows) talks 5 favorite film scores

Not only did Alexisonfire release the great, seven-minute single "Season of the Flood" this year, guitarist (and Gallows frontman) Wade MacNeil teamed up with composer Andrew "Ango" Macpherson to score the Jay Baruchel-directed horror film Random Acts of Violence.

"When you're scoring a film, you are creating a soundtrack for a world that doesn't exist," Wade says. "Finding the sounds and melodies for that bleak stretch of rust belt highway in Random Acts was exhilarating. Making music to frighten people is such a unique way to spend your time in a studio. I love it." You can listen to Wade and Ango's score in all its creepiness below. The duo also previously scored the 2019 wrestling series Dark Side of the Ring, and that score was released this year and can be streamed below too.

To celebrate the release of the score on Dine Alone Records, Wade spoke to us about his five favorite film scores of all time. Here's what he had to say:

WADE MACNEIL'S 5 FAVORITE FILM SCORES

Seven Samurai - Fumio Hayasaka

This score transports you to another place. The score creates an entire world of its own. I love to listen to it while I drive.

The Shining - Wendy Carlos

A blend of eerie big band music, subdued synths, orchestral noise, and choirs all contribute perfectly to make this film so horrifying. If you listened to a lot of the classical pieces of music on their own, they are very beautiful. But once you've seen Jack Nicholson running through the Overlook Hotel with the axe, you never hear them the same.

Angst - Klaus Schulze

Dark synths, drum machines and a sense of impending doom.

Big Trouble in Little China - John Carpenter & Alan Howarth

This score is a lot more fun than any of John Carpenter's films. It still has Carpenter's hard-as-nails synth lines, but there are some guitar solos that sound like they should be cranked while you drive a monster truck.

Suspiria - Goblin

One of my favorite things about horror scores from the '70s is how much funky they all sound. It's always cool to listen to this stuff separate from the film because it all has such an amazing groove.

--

Lastly (for now), Wade recently revealed wrapped up work on a psych-rock record with Daniel Romano, Ian Romano, and Mountain Dust's Patrick Bennett that he describe as "a cosy record for punks that are now hippies who still love Discharge but also now understand that the Grateful Dead are the world's best band." Stay tuned for more on that and watch a clip of Wade recording below.