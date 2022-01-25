Wah Together (mems The Rapture, LCD, more) prep debut LP: stream “You Got The Blues”

Wah Together, the NYC group featuring longtime scene vets Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Steve Schiltz (Longwave), Phil Mossman (ex LCD Soundsystem), and singer Jaiko Suzuki (Electroputas), have announced their debut album. It's titled Let's Wah Together and will be out March 4 via Dedstrange, the new label co-founded by A Place To Bury Strangers' Oliver Ackermann.

The album includes "Sayonara," which was released last year, and the new single from the album is "You Got The Blues." Riding on a Can-esque komische groove, the song builds and builds to a joyous, danceable, noisy finish. Wah Together say "its our love letter to you for when you get the bluez." Watch the video, which was directed by Jaiko and was largely shot on the Williamsburg Bridge, below.

Wah Together will headline the Dedstrange showcase at the 2022 New Colossus Festival which will be at Berlin Under A on March 9 with GIFT, Thus Love and more TBA. Tickets are on sale, as are festival badges.

Track LIsting:

1. Tempered Dub

2. I’m A Swimmer

3. Sayonara

4. Closer We Get

5. Teen Vito

6. Tobu

7. Who We Are

8. You Got The Blues

9. Out! Out! Out!