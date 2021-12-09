Wah Together (mems The Rapture, Longwave, LCD) released debut single, play NYC tonight

Wah Together are a newish group made up of people who've been part of the NYC scene for a long time: Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Steve Schiltz (Longwave), Phil Mossman (ex LCD Soundsystem), and singer Jaiko Suzuki (Electroputas). The band formed not long before the pandemic hit, and sound like what you might expect, given the parts: kinda funky, kinda shoegazy, a little skronky and in general pretty fun. Now signed to to A Place to Bury Strangers' Dedstrange label, Wah Together will release their debut album, Let's Wah Together, in March.

In the meantime, Wah together just released their debut single, which features the pounding, hazy "Sayonara," and "I’m A Swimmer" which sounds like The Bee Gees by way of a Berlin DIY club. Check them both out, and the video for "Sayonara," below.

You can catch Wah Together tonight in NYC at Berlin Under A for a record release party with Cool Whip, and Aki Goto/MasamiTomihisa (tickets).