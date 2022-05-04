Wake detail new album ‘Thought Form Descent,’ share “Swallow the Light” video

Wake revealed a few months ago that they have a new album called Thought Form Descent on the way, and now it's been officially announced. It comes out July 22 via Metal Blade, and first single "Swallow the Light" is out now. It's a six-and-a-half minute song that continues Wake's trajectory from a grind band to a more genre-defying version of post-metal, but still with plenty of blasty moments. Speaking about the album overall, the band says:

I'd describe the record as a place to reconsider what 'extreme' means. The words 'brutal', 'crushing', 'devastating' are overused adjectives for extreme music. We wanted to force people to confront the idea that 'brutal' or 'extreme' ideas aren't just blastbeats or angular tritones, or, more importantly, 'brutal' elements alongside pointedly passive elements can create their own experience that can channel both and neither.

And about working with producer Dave Otero, they add:

Dave is someone who does something we love - supersedes what people think of him. Sure, he recorded many successful death metal albums, but his ability to understand pop music and its composition, his knowledge of music theory and his willingness to get right into the movement of a song and its chord progressions, not just the riffs, are things that go way beyond 'death metal'. He can make hard right turns into wildly different sonic territory without batting an eyelash, and he always has an idea during the deviation, too. He contributed a lot to this record.

The album also features Kevin Hufnagel (of Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, and other bands), who plays guitar on two songs. Check out the tracklist and the new video below.

As recently mentioned, Wake are touring with Origin, Misery Index, and Wolf King, including a Brooklyn show on May 14 at Saint Vitus Bar. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Infinite Inward

2. Swallow the Light

3. Mourning Dirge (Repose of the Dead)

4. Pareidolia (feat. Kevin Hufnagel of Gorguts)

5. Venerate (The Undoing of All)

6. Observer to Master (feat. Kevin Hufnagel of Gorguts)

7. Bleeding Eyes of the Watcher

8. The Translation of Deaths

Wake -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ Misery Index, Origin, Wolf King

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

May 8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

May 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

May 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere

May 13 - Boston, MA - Sonia

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

May 15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

May 16 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (HELL)

May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

May 19 - New Orleans, LA - Banks Street Bar

May 20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

May 21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified

May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It

May 24 - Denver, CO - Hi-dive * WAKE only

May 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon * WAKE only