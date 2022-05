After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, Winooski, VT festival Waking Windows returned to kick off its 10th edition on Friday (5/13) at various venues in the city. Dinosaur Jr. headlined the main stage, and The Range, Geese, Guerilla Toss, Father Figuer, The Bubs, Guy Ferrari, Ric Wilson, Kikagaku Moyo, and Sammus all performed, as well. Check out pictures by Ben Stas of Friday below.