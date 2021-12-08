Waking Windows 2022 lineup (Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr, Dry Cleaning, more)
After two years off due to the pandemic, Winooski, VT festival Waking Windows will finally be back with its 10th edition, happening May 13-15. The initial lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr, Dry Cleaning, Kikagaku Moyo, Vagabon, The Nude Party, Alex Cameron, Yasmin Williams, Ric Wilson, Habibi, Rough Francis, The Ophelias, Moon King, Stuyedeyed, and more. Check out the full announced lineup below, and more artists are still to be announced.
Weekend passes ($75) are on sale now.
Waking Windows 2022 Lineup
Japanese Breakfast
Dinosaur Jr.
Kikagaku Moyo
Vagabon
Dry Cleaning
The Nude Party
Ric Wilson
Alex Cameron
Yasmin Williams
Habibi
Rough Francis
The Ophelias
Moon King
Stuyedeyed
The Cush
Paper Castles
Disco Phantom
Mal Maiz
Dari Bay
Father Figuer
Guy Ferrari
Ivamae
Kafari
Lily Seabird
Omega Jade
Roost.World
The Burning Sun
The Wet Ones!
Wren Kitz