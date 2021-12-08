Waking Windows 2022 lineup (Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr, Dry Cleaning, more)

After two years off due to the pandemic, Winooski, VT festival Waking Windows will finally be back with its 10th edition, happening May 13-15. The initial lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr, Dry Cleaning, Kikagaku Moyo, Vagabon, The Nude Party, Alex Cameron, Yasmin Williams, Ric Wilson, Habibi, Rough Francis, The Ophelias, Moon King, Stuyedeyed, and more. Check out the full announced lineup below, and more artists are still to be announced.

Weekend passes ($75) are on sale now.

Waking Windows 2022 Lineup

Japanese Breakfast

Dinosaur Jr.

Kikagaku Moyo

Vagabon

Dry Cleaning

The Nude Party

Ric Wilson

Alex Cameron

Yasmin Williams

Habibi

Rough Francis

The Ophelias

Moon King

Stuyedeyed

The Cush

Paper Castles

Disco Phantom

Mal Maiz

Dari Bay

Father Figuer

Guy Ferrari

Ivamae

Kafari

Lily Seabird

Omega Jade

Roost.World

The Burning Sun

The Wet Ones!

Wren Kitz