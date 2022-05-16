Waking Windows 2022 Saturday pics (Japanese Breakfast, Dry Cleaning, Vagabon, more)

photo by Ben Stas

After kicking off on Friday, Winooski, VT festival Waking Windows continued its 2022 edition on Saturday (5/14). Japanese Breakfast headlined, ahead of being this weekend's Saturday Night Live musical guest, and Dry Cleaning, Vagabon, Aoife Nessa Frances, Alex Cameron, Bethlehem Steel, Henry Jamison, Spud Cannon, Stuyedeyed, Rick Rude, Lutalo, and Clever Girls also performed. See pictures from the whole day by Ben Stas below.

