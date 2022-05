After kicking off on Friday and continuing on Saturday, Winooski, VT festival Waking Windows wrapped up its 10th edition and first since 2019 on Sunday (5/15). The fest's final day featured sets from Low Cut Connie, Rough Francis, Habibi, Kafari, Avery Cooper Quartet, Lillian and the Muses, Lily Seabird, and more. See pictures from the whole day by Ben Stas below.

