Walter Lure of NYC punk legends The Heartbreakers has died

Walter Lure, who was guitarist in iconic NYC punk band The Heartbreakers, has died after battle with lung cancer and liver cancer. He was 71. The facebook page for LA club Starwood confirmed the sad news, writing, "Walter Lure (April 22, 1949 - August 22, 2020) our dear friend has passed away. Walter was diagnosed with liver and lung cancer in July 2020, which spread rapidly and he died from complications related to the cancer at the age of 71, peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by family. He was much loved by all and respected for all he contributed to the world of music. He will be dearly missed."

Lure was the last surviving member of The Heartbreakers who played on their classic 1977 debut (and only) album L.A.M.F., following the deaths of Thunders in 1991, drummer Jerry Nolan in 1992 and Billy Rath in 2014. (Richard Hell, who was an original Heartbreakers member but left to focus on the Voidoids before L.A.M.F. was recorded, is still with us.) Walter continued to play music over the years, and led his own band The Waldos.

Rest in peace, Walter. Listen to L.A.M.F. and read tributes from Bebe Buell, Harley Flanagan, Garbage, below.