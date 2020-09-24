Walter Rossmann benefit comp features Less Than Jake, Mike Watt, Classics of Love, more

Walter Rossmann, drummer in Venice, FL punk band No Fraud, and co-founder of Imprint Indie Printing, passed away earlier this month at the age of 49, following a 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife, Krista, wrote on Facebook:

Hi everyone, this is Krista , Walt’s wife, friend and occasional pain in the ass. I’m blown away by all the expressions of love for Walt, but I would expect nothing less considering he turned the act of making friends into an art form.

These past 13 months have been incredibly difficult for Walt, but he always managed to put on a happy face for his friends. How he did it, I have no idea considering the amount of pain I know he was in. Walt was constantly looking for ways to help others going through their own cancer journeys. This included many phone calls and trips to cancer charity events.

When Walt was diagnosed his goal was to live long enough to make it to our daughter’s high school graduation. This was the four year plan, which we both knew was going to involve beating some incredible odds. He didn’t let that stop him from pushing forward. Unfortunately, the last push to get to the final surgery that would of gave him better odds involved more treatments that proved too overwhelming for his body.

Walt’s spirit and zest for life are irreplaceable and the void his absence will leave is immeasurable. My heart goes out to all his friends and family and I’m sorry it was not the outcome we so desperately hope for.

Walt deserves a proper punk rock, send off celebration, but we don’t think that would be a responsible thing to do at this time. For now, we will have a small family get together. Until then, please keep Walt in your hearts by sharing your memories of him far and wide. We will keep you posted on future plans for Walt.

Two charities near and dear to Walt were Team Tony Cancer Foundation in Sarasota and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network . If you are able, donations can be made in memory of Walt.