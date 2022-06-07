Wand announce September tour
L.A. band Wand have announced a summer/fall tour that includes their first East Coast dates in three years. It begins in early September at Tucson's HOCO Fest, and from there heads East, with shows in Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, DC, Philly, Kingston, NYC, Montreal and more. They're also playing Sonoma's Huichica fest this weekend, and Psycho Las Vegas in August. The September shows feature visuals by Mad Alchemist, and all dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on 9/14 and the Kingston show is at Tubby's on 9/15.
Wand's most recent album is 2019's great Laughing Matter, and you can listen to that below.
WAND - 2022 TOUR DATES
06/09/2022 - Pioneertown, CA / Pappy and Harriet's
06/10/2022 - Sonoma, CA / Huichica Music Festival
06/11/2022 - Sonoma, CA / Huichica Music Festival
08/19/2022 - Las Vegas, NV / Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World
08/20/2022 - Las Vegas, NV / Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World
08/21/2022 - Las Vegas, NV / Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World
09/01/2022 - Tucson, AZ / HOCO Fest
09/02/2022 - Tucson, AZ / HOCO Fest
09/03/2022 - Austin, TX / The Far Out Lounge
09/04/2022 - Tucson, AZ / HOCO Fest
09/04/2022 - Houston, TX / White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
09/06/2022 - New Orleans, LA / Gasa Gasa
09/07/2022 - Atlanta, GA / The Earl
09/08/2022 - Nashville, TN / The Blue Room at Third Man Records
09/10/2022 - Charlotte, NC / Neighborhood Theatre
09/11/2022 - Washington, DC / DC9
09/13/2022 - Philadelphia, PA / Johnny Brenda's
09/14/2022 - Brooklyn, NY / Brooklyn Made
09/15/2022 - Kingston, NY / Tubby's
09/16/2022 - Portland, ME / Space
09/17/2022 - Montréal, QC / Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.
09/18/2022 - Toronto, ON / The Garrison
09/21/2022 - Columbus, OH / Ace of Cups
09/23/2022 - Chicago, IL / The Empty Bottle
09/27/2022 - Denver, CO / Globe Hall
09/29/2022 - Reno, NV / Holland Project