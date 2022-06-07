Wand announce September tour

L.A. band Wand have announced a summer/fall tour that includes their first East Coast dates in three years. It begins in early September at Tucson's HOCO Fest, and from there heads East, with shows in Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, DC, Philly, Kingston, NYC, Montreal and more. They're also playing Sonoma's Huichica fest this weekend, and Psycho Las Vegas in August. The September shows feature visuals by Mad Alchemist, and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on 9/14 and the Kingston show is at Tubby's on 9/15.

Wand's most recent album is 2019's great Laughing Matter, and you can listen to that below.

WAND - 2022 TOUR DATES

06/09/2022 - Pioneertown, CA / Pappy and Harriet's

06/10/2022 - Sonoma, CA / Huichica Music Festival

06/11/2022 - Sonoma, CA / Huichica Music Festival

08/19/2022 - Las Vegas, NV / Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World

08/20/2022 - Las Vegas, NV / Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World

08/21/2022 - Las Vegas, NV / Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World

09/01/2022 - Tucson, AZ / HOCO Fest

09/02/2022 - Tucson, AZ / HOCO Fest

09/03/2022 - Austin, TX / The Far Out Lounge

09/04/2022 - Tucson, AZ / HOCO Fest

09/04/2022 - Houston, TX / White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

09/06/2022 - New Orleans, LA / Gasa Gasa

09/07/2022 - Atlanta, GA / The Earl

09/08/2022 - Nashville, TN / The Blue Room at Third Man Records

09/10/2022 - Charlotte, NC / Neighborhood Theatre

09/11/2022 - Washington, DC / DC9

09/13/2022 - Philadelphia, PA / Johnny Brenda's

09/14/2022 - Brooklyn, NY / Brooklyn Made

09/15/2022 - Kingston, NY / Tubby's

09/16/2022 - Portland, ME / Space

09/17/2022 - Montréal, QC / Bar Le 'Ritz' P.D.B.

09/18/2022 - Toronto, ON / The Garrison

09/21/2022 - Columbus, OH / Ace of Cups

09/23/2022 - Chicago, IL / The Empty Bottle

09/27/2022 - Denver, CO / Globe Hall

09/29/2022 - Reno, NV / Holland Project