Wanda Jackson preps final album, produced by Joan Jett (stream a track)

Country and rockabilly great Wanda Jackson retired from the biz a couple years ago but has one last album in the pipeline. It's titled Encore, was produced by Joan Jett and her collaborator Kenny Laguna, and features appearances by Jett, Elle King, Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) and Candi Carpenter.

"Right around the time I retired from performing and what I thought was the end of my career, I found myself back to writing songs with some of the great writers in Nashville," says Wanda, who collaborated with Lori McKenna, Will Hoge, Luke Laird and Sonia Leigh on songs for the album. "The songs you hear are truly my life story. This is the first time I have ever inserted so much of my personal life into my music. You'll get a picture of my early life and have a peek into the closeness that my late husband Wendell and I had in our life together. I'm happy to share this with all of you — your constant love and support has seen me through the ups and downs of my 64-year career." On Facebook, Wanda added, “This project is one of the most personal pieces I have ever released. I hope y’all love it as much as I do!“

The first single off the album is a cover of "It Keeps Right On a Hurtin’,” which was a hit in 1962 for Johnny Tillotson. Wanda says it's "a nod to my country roots." and you can listen to that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Encore will be out August 20 via Big Machine/Blackheart. Wanda's 2010 album, The Party Ain’t Over, was produced by Jack White, while 2012’s Unfinished Business was produced by the late Justin Townes Earle.

TRACKLIST:

“Big Baby”

“Two Shots” (featuring Elle King and Joan Jett)

“You Drive Me Wild”

“Good Girl Down” (featuring Angaleena Presley and Candi Carpenter)

“It Keeps Right on a Hurtin’”

“We Gotta Stop”

“Treat Me Like a Lady” (featuring Joan Jett)

“That What Love Is” (featuring Joan Jett)