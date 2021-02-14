WandaVision got Kathleen Hanna to sing the riot grrrl-inspired theme song for this week’s episode

Disney+'s Marvel series WandaVision finds Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her synthezoid partner Vision (Paul Bettany) trapped in a surreal TV sitcom world. Each episode has been an homage to a different era of sitcoms, including The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch and Family Ties. They've all gotten a theme song that pays homage as well, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the married songwriting team behind Frozen.

With the sixth episode, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," the show moves into the late-'90s/early-'00s with Malcolm in the Middle as its clear inspiration and it's theme song, "Let's Keep it Going," was inspired by riot grrrl. To sing it, they went straight to the source, landing Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna who sings it with Kristen. You can watch the opening credits with the theme song below.

Related: Bikini Kill's "Demirep" is the theme song to great Hulu series PEN15; and Miley Cyrus covered Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl" on her pre-Super Bowl Tik-Tok show.