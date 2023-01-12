Wanderer prep new EP, share song ft. Knoll vocalist, “Pure Human Despair”

Minneapolis band Wanderer turned a lot of heads with their 2021 debut LP Liberation From A Brutalist Existence, a brutally chaotic record that blurs the lines between grind, mathcore, and death metal, and now they're set to follow it with a new EP called Indulgence of the Unreal on February 24. Like the last record, it was recorded, mixed and mastered by Adam Tucker (Thou, Vile Creature, etc), and first single/opening track "Pure Human Despair" features guest shrieks by Knoll's Jamie Eubanks and bassoon by Alaina Leisten. It's a shapeshifting rager that takes the genre-blurring approach of Liberation in ferocious new directions, and you can get an early listen over at Heavy Blog Is Heavy.

Tracklist

1. Pure Human Despair

2. Slow Death of the Crowned Head

3. Vivisection of Cosnciousness

4. Hatred

5. When We Stopped Asking Why